Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week 2026: What Parents Need To Know About Heart Conditions Present In Children At Birth

There is a kind of heart condition that doesn’t wait for age, lifestyle choices, or bad habits. It doesn’t care whether you eat salad or butter chicken. It arrives at birth. As Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week comes to a close, this is a good moment to understand what congenital heart defect actually means, and why awareness matters more than sympathy.

What Exactly Is A Congenital Heart Defect?

A congenital heart defect (CHD) is a problem with the structure of the heart that is present from birth. The word “congenital” simply means “existing at birth.” It doesn’t mean inherited, and it doesn’t automatically mean someone in the family is to blame. It just means that while the baby’s heart was forming during pregnancy, something didn’t develop in the usual way.

Think of the heart like a house under construction. There are walls (chambers), doors (valves), and pipes (blood vessels). In a congenital heart defect, one or more of these parts may be built differently. A wall might have a hole. A valve might be too narrow or leaky. A blood vessel might be connected to the wrong place. Some defects are small and manageable. Others are serious and require surgery early in life.

Some children with CHD grow up with minimal limitations (Getty Images)

An important fact that often surprises people: congenital heart defects are among the most common birth defects worldwide. They are not rare, exotic medical conditions that happen to “other people.” They happen in ordinary families, in ordinary cities, often without warning.

Is It Caused By Something The Parents Did?