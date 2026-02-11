ETV Bharat / health

Lower Risk Of Heart Attacks, Stronger Bones, And Other Reasons Having A Cat Is Good For Your Health And Wellness

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who believe cats are aloof, judgemental roommates who tolerate us for rent-free accommodation, and those who understand that cats are, in fact, small, furry cardiologists. It may sound absurd. After all, your average cat spends 70% of its life asleep, 20% staring into middle distance as if contemplating the collapse of empires, and the remaining 10% sprinting through the house at 3:17 am for reasons known only to physics.

Science has been studying the health effects of cats, and the findings are surprisingly compelling. One 2023 study reported that cat owners have a significantly lower risk of dying from myocardial infarction (heart attack) and cardiovascular disease.

So how exactly does a creature that knocks water glasses off tables improve your survival odds? Let us examine five reasons why living with a cat may be one of the most understated health investments you’ll ever make.

1. Your Cat May Be Protecting Your Heart

If you were designing a cardiovascular health plan, you might begin with exercise, stress reduction, and medication. You would not immediately think: “Acquire a small predator with whiskers.” Yet studies over the past decade (and reinforced by more recent research) suggest that cat owners experience lower rates of heart attack and stroke compared to non-pet owners.

First, cats reduce stress. Chronic stress elevates cortisol, increases blood pressure, and contributes to arterial inflammation. Stroke and heart disease thrive in such an environment. A cat, by contrast, enforces moments of stillness. You cannot simultaneously panic about quarterly earnings while a warm, purring organism is asleep on your chest. Second, petting a cat triggers oxytocin release. Oxytocin lowers blood pressure and dampens the body’s stress response. In effect, your cat is a soft, self-heating antihypertensive device.

2. Purring Is a Form of Low-Frequency Medicine

A cat’s purr operates at a frequency between roughly 25 and 150 Hertz. This is not a random detail. It is a frequency range associated with tissue regeneration and bone healing in medical research. There is ongoing scientific curiosity about whether exposure to these vibrations might aid in recovery or reduce inflammation. While it would be premature to prescribe “one lap-sit daily” as a substitute for orthopaedic care, the purr appears to have measurable calming and potentially restorative properties.

Even without delving into speculative healing, the purr does something indisputable: it slows you down. It is rhythmically hypnotic. You breathe more slowly in response. Your shoulders unclench. Your nervous system shifts from fight-or-flight to rest-and-digest.

3. Cats Are Masters of Stress Management