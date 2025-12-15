ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Kantara Chapter 1's Roar To Dhurandhar's Surge: Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of The Year

Hyderabad: The Indian box office in 2025 saw tough competition, but a few films attracted large audiences to theatres. Although no film reached the Rs 1,000 crore mark, positive word of mouth allowed several releases to earn impressive amounts. The year featured a variety of top films, including action spectacles, fantasy dramas, romantic stories, and historical narratives. Here's a closer look at the highest-grossing films of 2025 and how Dhurandhar made a significant late impact on the charts.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter - 1

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah

Released on the occasion of Diwali (October 2), Rishab Shetty-starrer action fantasy film Kantara: Chapter 1 currently holds the title of the highest-grossing film of 2025. However, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar may break this record. Made on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, Kantara: Chapter 1 earned Rs 622.5 crore in India and did a worldwide business of Rs 853.4 crore. This film has received the blockbuster tag.

Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, the Kannada-language epic mythological action film is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the prequel delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Chhaava

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh

Among Bollywood films in 2025, the highest-grosser is Chhaava. It stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was released in February 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. Chhaava collected Rs 604.1 crore at the domestic box office, and it is believed that Dhurandhar could break this domestic record. The worldwide collection of Chhaava stands at Rs 808.7 crore. All eyes are now on Dhurandhar. Chhaava also received a blockbuster tag.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action drama based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role, with Maharani Yesubai being portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. Akshaye Khanna is featured as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The film is based on Maharishi Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, with music by AR Rahman.

Dhurandhar

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi

The recently released action thriller film Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, is currently dominating the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 250-280 crore, Dhurandhar is earning at a blistering pace. The film has become the fastest movie of 2025 to earn Rs 350 crore, achieving this milestone in just 10 days of its release.