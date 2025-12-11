ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Samantha To Selena: The Most Talked-About Celebrity Weddings And Stories Behind Them

Hyderabad: The year 2025 was a romantic spectacle in the world of entertainment. From intimate spiritual ceremonies in India to dreamy coastal weddings in America and stylish backyard unions in Los Angeles, celebrities from film, music, and global pop culture said "I do" in ways that were personal and meaningful. These celebrations reflected who they had become.

While celebrity weddings have always fascinated audiences, 2025 stood out for several reasons. Whether through minimalist decor, personal touches, or ceremonies rooted in tradition, some of the year's weddings are most talked-about.

Among the many unions that made headlines, the weddings of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, and Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff dominated social media and news cycles throughout the year. Here's a look back at 2025's most talked-about wedding ceremonies and the reasons each became unique.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The union of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru was arguably the most surprising marriage of the year. On December 1, 2025, the couple got married. After months of speculation, cryptic Instagram posts, and quiet public sightings, Samantha confirmed the news herself by sharing heartfelt images from their ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

The ceremony focused on spirituality and included the traditional Bhoot Shuddhi (elements purification) ritual. This was a far cry from the extravagant celebrity weddings Bollywood is known for. For the wedding, Samantha chose a simple red saree, while Raj, one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, also kept his outfit plain, wearing a white kurta and a beige Nehru jacket.

Beyond the ceremony's look, what drew public interest was their personal history. Both Samantha and Raj entered this marriage after previously ending long-term relationships: Samantha's marriage with Naga Chaitanya ended in 2021, while Raj's separation from Shyamali De was confirmed in 2022. Their union, therefore, symbolised a new chapter for two individuals who found companionship both personally and professionally.

Their relationship reportedly blossomed over years of creative collaboration, from The Family Man 2 (2021), which won Samantha immense acclaim, to Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), and their ongoing work on Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Fans were quick to connect the dots after Samantha posted photos from the World Pickleball League in 2024, where she sat beside Raj, cheering for her team. Still, the couple never publicly acknowledged the rumours, making their quiet, deeply personal wedding all the more interesting.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

If Samantha and Raj's wedding took India by surprise, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's September 27 wedding dominated global headlines. After more than two years of dating and a year-long engagement, the singer-actor and the Grammy-winning producer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

Selena shared the news in the simplest way possible: a white heart, the wedding date, and a carousel of tender photos. The images feature Benny resting his head on Selena's lap, her adjusting his bowtie before kissing him, and the two holding hands under the California sky.