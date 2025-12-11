Yearender 2025 | From Samantha To Selena: The Most Talked-About Celebrity Weddings And Stories Behind Them
The year 2025 saw high-profile celebrity weddings with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Selena Gomez, and Kristen Stewart, among others, leading the year's most-talked-about unions.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 was a romantic spectacle in the world of entertainment. From intimate spiritual ceremonies in India to dreamy coastal weddings in America and stylish backyard unions in Los Angeles, celebrities from film, music, and global pop culture said "I do" in ways that were personal and meaningful. These celebrations reflected who they had become.
While celebrity weddings have always fascinated audiences, 2025 stood out for several reasons. Whether through minimalist decor, personal touches, or ceremonies rooted in tradition, some of the year's weddings are most talked-about.
Among the many unions that made headlines, the weddings of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani, and Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff dominated social media and news cycles throughout the year. Here's a look back at 2025's most talked-about wedding ceremonies and the reasons each became unique.
Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The union of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru was arguably the most surprising marriage of the year. On December 1, 2025, the couple got married. After months of speculation, cryptic Instagram posts, and quiet public sightings, Samantha confirmed the news herself by sharing heartfelt images from their ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
The ceremony focused on spirituality and included the traditional Bhoot Shuddhi (elements purification) ritual. This was a far cry from the extravagant celebrity weddings Bollywood is known for. For the wedding, Samantha chose a simple red saree, while Raj, one half of the filmmaker duo Raj & DK, also kept his outfit plain, wearing a white kurta and a beige Nehru jacket.
Beyond the ceremony's look, what drew public interest was their personal history. Both Samantha and Raj entered this marriage after previously ending long-term relationships: Samantha's marriage with Naga Chaitanya ended in 2021, while Raj's separation from Shyamali De was confirmed in 2022. Their union, therefore, symbolised a new chapter for two individuals who found companionship both personally and professionally.
Their relationship reportedly blossomed over years of creative collaboration, from The Family Man 2 (2021), which won Samantha immense acclaim, to Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), and their ongoing work on Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Fans were quick to connect the dots after Samantha posted photos from the World Pickleball League in 2024, where she sat beside Raj, cheering for her team. Still, the couple never publicly acknowledged the rumours, making their quiet, deeply personal wedding all the more interesting.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
If Samantha and Raj's wedding took India by surprise, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's September 27 wedding dominated global headlines. After more than two years of dating and a year-long engagement, the singer-actor and the Grammy-winning producer tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.
Selena shared the news in the simplest way possible: a white heart, the wedding date, and a carousel of tender photos. The images feature Benny resting his head on Selena's lap, her adjusting his bowtie before kissing him, and the two holding hands under the California sky.
They first met in 2015 during Selena's Revival album, with Blanco producing multiple tracks. They worked together again for the 2019 hit "I Can't Get Enough", but romance didn't blossom until 2023, when the two quietly began dating. By December 2023, Selena confirmed the relationship, calling Benny "better than anyone I've ever been with".
Their 2024 engagement and subsequent 2025 wedding felt like the completion of a gentle love story fans had watched unfold in real time. Both wore Ralph Lauren for the ceremony - Selena in a halter-neck gown with floral detailing, Benny in a classic tuxedo.
Beyond the wedding, the couple also ventured into a shared creative space with their announcement of the joint music project I Said I Love You First in March 2025.
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani
Bollywood glamour returned in full force on February 21, when Aadar Jain, actor and grandson of legend Raj Kapoor, married entrepreneur Alekha Advani in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. Unlike the intimate weddings that dominated the year, this one brought back the classic star-studded Bollywood spectacle.
Held at a luxury hotel, the event saw the Kapoor clan - Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni, alongside Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, and even veteran icon Rekha.
The wedding went viral not just for its grandeur but for its narrative. Aadar and Alekha were childhood friends who eventually found their way back to each other after various life phases and relationships. This "childhood friends to lovers" story captured fans' attention. What added to the buzz was Aadar's past relationship with Tara Sutaria.
For their wedding, Aadar chose a white sherwani with emerald jewellery, while Alekha embraced tradition in a red lehenga with gold embroidery.
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer
Hollywood celebrated another union when Kristen Stewart married her longtime partner Dylan Meyer in a quiet backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home. The couple exchanged vows after six years of togetherness.
Close friends like Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis attended the ceremony. Kristen wore a tailored tuxedo-style set, while Meyer chose a sheer dress. For fans who had long seen Kristen maintain privacy in her romantic life, this wedding served as a rare glimpse into her happiness.
Their love story, which began long before the public knew, became public in 2019. Over the years, Kristen openly expressed her desire to marry Meyer.
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff
The year's wedding season began on a dreamy note when singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff tied the knot on January 2. Their marriage ceremony was held in a picturesque outdoor setting decorated with florals. Aashna wore an orange lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a blush-pink dupatta and traditional chooda. Armaan matched her outfit in a soft-pink sherwani.
The couple has been together for seven years and got engaged in August 2023. Their wedding had close friends and family, along with several well-known people from the entertainment and influencer world. Armaan and Aashna's relationship has always attracted admiration from their followers, who have been part of their journey on social media.
