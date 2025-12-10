ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From SRK to Prabhas: Big Stars Who Had No Film Release This Year

Hyderabad: The year 2025 is coming to an end. It has been a busy year for the Indian film industry. Many films released. Many new stars arrived. Some stars delivered big hits. But interestingly, some of the biggest names did not appear on the big screen even once this year. Fans waited for them. But their favourite stars were away, either working on demanding projects, taking personal breaks, healing from injuries, or preparing for massive films lined up for the future.

This year showed how the industry has changed. Big stars are becoming more selective. Many of them now work on large-scale films that take years to complete. Some want to wait for the perfect script. Some want to focus on family. Others simply want a break after very busy years. Whatever the reason, their absence was felt by fans.

Here is a look at major Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood stars who did not have any theatrical release in 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan had an incredible comeback in 2023. He gave Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in the same year. All three films were successful. Fans were happy to see him back after a five-year gap. But the years 2024 and 2025 turned out to be quiet for him. He spent time choosing the right scripts. Meanwhile, he had a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood. His next big film is King, which will release in 2026.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also did not have a theatrical release this year. She welcomed her daughter in 2024 and focused on family life throughout 2025. Her last release was Kalki 2898 AD, a massive sci-fi film that released in 2024 and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Deepika is now set to headline Atlee's next sci-fi film with Allu Arjun, but the release date is not confirmed. For now, fans will continue waiting patiently for her comeback.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor also missed 2025. After the strong success of Animal in 2024, fans expected at least one new release. But he spent this entire year shooting two huge films - Ramayana and Love And War. Ranbir appeared only in a special cameo in a Netflix show created by Aryan Khan, but there was no full film. His next theatrical release will likely be Ramayana during Diwali 2026.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was supposed to end 2025 with Alpha, YRF's first female-led spy film. The film was highly anticipated. But due to heavy post-production work, it was pushed to 2026. Alia spent 2025 preparing for this film and also working on Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia did not have a single release this year, making fans miss one of Bollywood's most consistent performers.