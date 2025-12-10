Yearender 2025 | From SRK to Prabhas: Big Stars Who Had No Film Release This Year
2025 saw many top Indian actors skip theatrical release. SRK, Deepika, Ranbir, Prabhas, and others skipped releases this year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 10, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 is coming to an end. It has been a busy year for the Indian film industry. Many films released. Many new stars arrived. Some stars delivered big hits. But interestingly, some of the biggest names did not appear on the big screen even once this year. Fans waited for them. But their favourite stars were away, either working on demanding projects, taking personal breaks, healing from injuries, or preparing for massive films lined up for the future.
This year showed how the industry has changed. Big stars are becoming more selective. Many of them now work on large-scale films that take years to complete. Some want to wait for the perfect script. Some want to focus on family. Others simply want a break after very busy years. Whatever the reason, their absence was felt by fans.
Here is a look at major Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood stars who did not have any theatrical release in 2025.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan had an incredible comeback in 2023. He gave Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in the same year. All three films were successful. Fans were happy to see him back after a five-year gap. But the years 2024 and 2025 turned out to be quiet for him. He spent time choosing the right scripts. Meanwhile, he had a cameo in his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads Of Bollywood. His next big film is King, which will release in 2026.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone also did not have a theatrical release this year. She welcomed her daughter in 2024 and focused on family life throughout 2025. Her last release was Kalki 2898 AD, a massive sci-fi film that released in 2024 and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Deepika is now set to headline Atlee's next sci-fi film with Allu Arjun, but the release date is not confirmed. For now, fans will continue waiting patiently for her comeback.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor also missed 2025. After the strong success of Animal in 2024, fans expected at least one new release. But he spent this entire year shooting two huge films - Ramayana and Love And War. Ranbir appeared only in a special cameo in a Netflix show created by Aryan Khan, but there was no full film. His next theatrical release will likely be Ramayana during Diwali 2026.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was supposed to end 2025 with Alpha, YRF's first female-led spy film. The film was highly anticipated. But due to heavy post-production work, it was pushed to 2026. Alia spent 2025 preparing for this film and also working on Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia did not have a single release this year, making fans miss one of Bollywood's most consistent performers.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor had a big hit with Stree 2 in 2024. But in 2025, she did not sign any major releases. She spent the year reading scripts and preparing for Eetha, the biopic of Lavani dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Since biopics take time to prepare, Shraddha dedicated the year to research, training, and workshops.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif also took a break from acting in 2025. After Merry Christmas in 2024, she did not sign a new film. She spent most of the year enjoying motherhood and balancing her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. Fans know she returns only when she finds something interesting. So, they will have to wait longer for her next release.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena had a busy run in recent years. But 2025 was a silent year for her. After The Buckingham Murders in 2024, she started shooting for Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will release in 2026. Since she had no film release this year, fans felt her absence too.
South Indian Stars Without Releases
It was not just Bollywood stars. Many top South Indian actors also had no films in 2025.
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun delivered the massive blockbuster Pushpa 2 in late 2024. After its success, he took 2025 to prepare for his future projects. His next film, Pushpa 3, is planned for 2027. Since big films take time and planning, Allu Arjun did not have any release this year.
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu is working on director SS Rajamouli's next global adventure film. This project is so big that it requires a lot of prep. Mahesh did not have a release in 2025. Fans know this wait will be worth it because Rajamouli's films always deliver something huge. He was last seen in Guntur Kaaram in 2024.
Prabhas
Prabhas spent 2025 preparing for multiple big films like Spirit, Raja Saab, and Fauji. With so many projects overlapping, none were ready for release this year.
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay's last release was The Greatest of All Time in 2024, which became Chennai's biggest blockbuster of the year. He is now working on Jana Nayagan, set for January 2026. The film is said to be his last before he fully enters politics. So, 2025 passed without a Vijay release.
Why So Many Stars Skipped 2025?
Film cycles are changing. Big films require time. Actors want to avoid rushed scripts. Many have become more selective after the rise of pan-Indian cinema. Personal commitments also matter. That is why 2025 became a year where fans waited, but did not get to see many of their favourite stars.
