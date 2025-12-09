Yearender 2025 | From Vicky - Kat To Parineeti - Raghav: Celebrities Who Became Parents In 2025 And Meaning Behind Their Kid's Names
A look at all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2025, the names they chose for their little ones, and the meanings behind them.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 9, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: One of the sweetest joys one can witness is the arrival of a baby. Babies bring happiness, hope and fresh beginnings into the lives of their parents, and celebrities are no different. As 2025 comes to an end, it's high time to revisit the many heartwarming moments from entertainment industry this year.
From first-time parents to those expanding their families, here is a look back at the stars who embraced parenthood this year, along with the beautiful meanings behind the names they chose for their children.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents for the first time this November. Katrina had kept her pregnancy private till September, when she was 7-months pregnant. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. The power couple and now proud parents has not yet revealed the name of their son.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda welcomed their first baby - a son - on 19 October 2025. A month after welcoming their bundle of joy, they announced "Neer" as his name with a Sanskrit quote. "Neer" means 'water'. It embodies the essence of purity.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also joined the parents' club this year. Kiara gave birth to a baby girl on July 15. In late November, the couple revealed the first picture of their daughter and announced her name - Saraiah. The name has Hebrew roots and means "Princess of God." A fitting name for a child born to royalty.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child on March 24, 2025. The first-time parents shared the news on Rahul's birthday with a tender photo. Their baby girl is named Evara, a name meaning "gift from God." The couple had first announced the pregnancy in November 2024.
Arbaaz Khan and Shhura Khan
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan became a father again at the age of 58. His wife, Shhura Khan, gave birth to their baby girl on October 5, 2025. On November 19, the couple revealed her name - Sipara. In Arabic, Sipara means "a beautiful woman," while in Persian, it means "flower." This marks Arbaaz's second time becoming a father, after more than two decades.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's fourth wedding anniversary became the most memorable event this time by being blessed by a baby. Patralekhaa welcomed a baby girl on 15 November 2025. They have not yet disclosed the name of their new born daughter.
Zaheer Khan & Sagarika Ghatge
Zaheer Khan (former cricketer) and Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their baby boy on 16 April 2025 and named him Fatehsinh Khan. The name 'Fatehsinh' conveys a sense of greatness with its translation being that of 'victorious; triumphant lion', implying bravery, pride and strength.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth
Actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, Vatsal Sheth, became parents for the second time this year. Ishita gave birth to a baby girl on June 10, two years after welcoming their first child, a son named Vayu.
The name of their daughter Veda, which has roots in the Sanskrit language, is an embodiment of knowledge and intelligence. It also means wisdom and enlightenment, making it a very meaningful and significant choice for a baby name.
Ileana D'Cruz & Michael Dolan
On June 19, 2021, Ileana D'Cruz and her husband Michael Dolan welcomed their second child, naming him Keanu Rafe Dolan. Keanu translates to "cool breeze", "ancient" or "primeval" and Rafe signifies the essence of nature and all that it encompasses. Apart from Keanu, the couple has a son, Koa, born in 2020.
Other celebrities who added to their family in 2021 include Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcoming their son Oscar Alexander Westwick (March 24) and Sana Khan having her second child, a baby boy, named Syed Hassan Jamil on January 5, 2016.
While 2025 will be a memorable year for many reasons in terms of entertainment, these little blessings certainly brought additional joy into the life of their celeb parents. From signifying purity to wisdom to royalty, every name had an inherent meaning.
