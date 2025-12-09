ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | From Vicky - Kat To Parineeti - Raghav: Celebrities Who Became Parents In 2025 And Meaning Behind Their Kid's Names

Hyderabad: One of the sweetest joys one can witness is the arrival of a baby. Babies bring happiness, hope and fresh beginnings into the lives of their parents, and celebrities are no different. As 2025 comes to an end, it's high time to revisit the many heartwarming moments from entertainment industry this year.

From first-time parents to those expanding their families, here is a look back at the stars who embraced parenthood this year, along with the beautiful meanings behind the names they chose for their children.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents for the first time this November. Katrina had kept her pregnancy private till September, when she was 7-months pregnant. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. The power couple and now proud parents has not yet revealed the name of their son.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda welcomed their first baby - a son - on 19 October 2025. A month after welcoming their bundle of joy, they announced "Neer" as his name with a Sanskrit quote. "Neer" means 'water'. It embodies the essence of purity.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also joined the parents' club this year. Kiara gave birth to a baby girl on July 15. In late November, the couple revealed the first picture of their daughter and announced her name - Saraiah. The name has Hebrew roots and means "Princess of God." A fitting name for a child born to royalty.

