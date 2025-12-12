ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025 | FA9LA, Dabidi Dibidi, Chikri Chikri & More - Songs Whose Hook Steps Broke The Internet

Hyderabad: The year 2025 brought a variety of films, music, and viral trends that kept entertainment fans engaged. Movies like Kantara: Chapter 1, Chhaava, and Saiyara grabbed the attention of viewers. At the same time, the excitement for Dhurandhar became the main focus in the second half of the year. Along with these releases, the public's love for hook-step dance numbers grew. These songs, with their signature moves, inspired numerous reels, challenges, and viral moments on social media.

Over the last few years, the craze for recreating hook-step dance moments on social media has been rising rapidly. Previously, Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu, Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa title track dominated Instagram feeds with countless viral reels. So which songs and hook steps did audiences enjoy the most in 2025? Let's find out!

FA9LA

Music: Flipperachi

Singer: Flipperachi

Choreographer: Akshaye Khanna

We begin with Dhurandhar, more specifically, with Akshaye Khanna's electrifying entry song FA9LA, which currently has social media buzzing. FA9LA is a high-energy, fully entertaining track in which Akshaye's rustic, desi dance moves steal the spotlight. His all-black outfit, his moves are being obsessively imitated by fans across social media platforms.

The song is sung by Flipperachi (Hussam Mohammed Aseem), a well-known hip-hop artist and rapper from Bahrain, who first performed this track on June 6, 2024. Cut to 2025, and the song, along with Akshaye Khanna's freestyle dance moves, has become a trend in itself.

It's interesting to note that Akshaye's entry-track moves weren't choreographed in the conventional manner. Director Aditya Dhar reportedly gave him complete freedom to dance as he wanted. The viral success of these improvised steps is all the more remarkable as no special choreographer was hired for this dance number.

Dabidi Dibidi

Film: Daaku Maharaaj

Music: Thaman S

Singer: Harini Ivaturi (Hindi)

Choreographer: Shekhar Master

Tollywood megastar Nandamuri Balakrishna, in addition to his larger-than-life action scenes, is also known for his thrilling, frequently surprising dance moves. In 2025, he returned to the big screen with Daaku Maharaj, and the film's item number Dabidi Dabidi quickly became a talking point.

In the song, Balakrishna appears alongside Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Some audiences mocked the choreography, describing the hook step as strange or clumsy. However, Balakrishna's loyal fans fully embraced it. His signature high-energy and unapologetically quirky style proved to be a hit once more, turning Dabidi Dabidi into a viral sensation.

Janaab-e-Aali

Film: War 2

Music: Pritam

Singers: Sachet Tandon, Saaj Bhatt

Choreographer: Bosco Martis