Yearender 2025 | FA9LA, Dabidi Dibidi, Chikri Chikri & More - Songs Whose Hook Steps Broke The Internet

In 2025, viral hook-step songs, from Akshay Khanna's FA9LA to Ram Charan's Chikri Chikri, dominated social media, with fans recreating their dance moves.
Hyderabad: The year 2025 brought a variety of films, music, and viral trends that kept entertainment fans engaged. Movies like Kantara: Chapter 1, Chhaava, and Saiyara grabbed the attention of viewers. At the same time, the excitement for Dhurandhar became the main focus in the second half of the year. Along with these releases, the public's love for hook-step dance numbers grew. These songs, with their signature moves, inspired numerous reels, challenges, and viral moments on social media.
Over the last few years, the craze for recreating hook-step dance moments on social media has been rising rapidly. Previously, Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu, Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pushpa title track dominated Instagram feeds with countless viral reels. So which songs and hook steps did audiences enjoy the most in 2025? Let's find out!
FA9LA
Music: Flipperachi
Singer: Flipperachi
Choreographer: Akshaye Khanna
We begin with Dhurandhar, more specifically, with Akshaye Khanna's electrifying entry song FA9LA, which currently has social media buzzing. FA9LA is a high-energy, fully entertaining track in which Akshaye's rustic, desi dance moves steal the spotlight. His all-black outfit, his moves are being obsessively imitated by fans across social media platforms.
The song is sung by Flipperachi (Hussam Mohammed Aseem), a well-known hip-hop artist and rapper from Bahrain, who first performed this track on June 6, 2024. Cut to 2025, and the song, along with Akshaye Khanna's freestyle dance moves, has become a trend in itself.
It's interesting to note that Akshaye's entry-track moves weren't choreographed in the conventional manner. Director Aditya Dhar reportedly gave him complete freedom to dance as he wanted. The viral success of these improvised steps is all the more remarkable as no special choreographer was hired for this dance number.
Dabidi Dibidi
Film: Daaku Maharaaj
Music: Thaman S
Singer: Harini Ivaturi (Hindi)
Choreographer: Shekhar Master
Tollywood megastar Nandamuri Balakrishna, in addition to his larger-than-life action scenes, is also known for his thrilling, frequently surprising dance moves. In 2025, he returned to the big screen with Daaku Maharaj, and the film's item number Dabidi Dabidi quickly became a talking point.
In the song, Balakrishna appears alongside Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Some audiences mocked the choreography, describing the hook step as strange or clumsy. However, Balakrishna's loyal fans fully embraced it. His signature high-energy and unapologetically quirky style proved to be a hit once more, turning Dabidi Dabidi into a viral sensation.
Janaab-e-Aali
Film: War 2
Music: Pritam
Singers: Sachet Tandon, Saaj Bhatt
Choreographer: Bosco Martis
Even though YRF's spy thriller War 2 did not set the box office on fire, its music certainly did. One of the most memorable songs was Janaab-e-Aali, which featured two dance powerhouses, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, going head-to-head in an enthralling dance-off.
The song quickly became a fan favourite due to its rhythm and upbeat beats. Bosco Martis's hook step went viral on Instagram, encouraging thousands of dance enthusiasts to try it. Bosco has previously choreographed Mauja Hi Mauja, Zara Zara Touch Me, Zoobi Doobi, Senorita, Jalima, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
Pehla Tu Duja Tu
Music: Jaani
Singer: Vishal Mishra
Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya
Ajay Devgn, who usually avoids dancing on screen, keeps surprising audiences with memorable hook steps every few years. Instead of full-body choreography, Ajay uses minimal but meaningful movements, such as small gestures, subtle footwork, and expressive hand actions.
In Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay starred with Mrunal Thakur in the romantic song Pehla Tu Duja Tu. His simple yet catchy hook step, which featured finger movements, unexpectedly went viral. People on social media found the step entertaining and even funny, which helped the song become more popular.
Besos
Music: Rajat Nagpal, Freebot, Karl Wine
Singers: Shreya Ghoshal, Karl Wine
Choreographers: Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji
Released in May 2025, the music video Besos marked Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's first appearance in a music video alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The video quickly became popular, featuring a mix of Bollywood and dance that attracted a wide audience.
Thousands of reels were inspired by Jacqueline's hybrid dance moves, and viewers were captivated by Shikhar Dhawan's confident on-screen persona. Jacqueline's dance moves generated millions of reels.
Perfect
Music: Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, Ronny Anjali
Singer: Guru Randhawa
Choreographer: Yash Kadam
Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa rarely misses, and 2025 was no exception. His song Perfect, from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, became a chart-topping favourite.
Janhvi Kapoor delivers some of the toughest choreography of her career in this song, blending Bollywood, modern, and freestyle moves. The hook step drew dance creators in huge numbers. YouTube views skyrocketed, and Instagram dance enthusiasts kept the song trending for months.
Chikri Chikri
Music: AR Rahman
Singer: Mohit Chauhan
Choreographer: Jani Master
As fans eagerly wait for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi, slated for release on March 27, 2026 (coinciding with Ram Charan's birthday), one track has already taken over the internet, and that is Chikri-Chikri.
AR Rahman's composition, Mohit Chauhan's vocals, and Jani Master's choreography come together to create an irresistibly catchy dance experience. Ram Charan's performance in the song, especially his unique move using a cricket bat as a prop, turned into a nationwide trend. The song dominated reels and short-video platforms throughout the latter part of 2025.
