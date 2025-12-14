Yearender 2025| From Zubeen Garg To Dharmendra: Icons The Entertainment World Lost This Year
The year 2025 witnessed the heartbreaking loss of legendary actors, musicians, and artists whose unforgettable work continues to inspire audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 14, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 has been a heartbreaking one for the world of entertainment. Many well-known faces from films, television, music, and media passed away this year. Their deaths shocked fans across the globe. These artists were not just celebrities. They were part of everyday life. People grew up watching their films. They hummed their songs. They repeated their dialogues. And so, when they left, it felt personal.
Social media was filled with tributes. Old clips were shared again. Fans remembered happier times. So, here is a look at the famous personalities we lost in 2025 and the legacy they left behind.
Manoj Kumar
Manoj Kumar was one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. He began acting in the year 1957. Over time, he became known as "Bharat Kumar." He was loved for his patriotic films. His stories spoke about the country and its people. Some of his most famous films include Purab Aur Pachhim and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. He passed away on April 4, 2025 when was 87 years old. Though he retired long ago, his work stayed alive in people's hearts.
Dharmendra
Dharmendra was one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars. Fans called him the "He-Man" of Bollywood. He delivered several blockbuster films over the course of his 60 year long career. Sholay remains one of his most loved movies. He passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. He was close to turning 90. Fans and actors mourned his loss deeply.
Govardhan Asrani
Govardhan Asrani was known for making people laugh. His comic timing was sharp and natural. Audiences of all ages loved him. He acted in films like Sholay and Khatta Meetha. Even small roles became memorable because of him. He passed away on October 20, 2025. He was 84 years old.
Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg was a singer with a powerful voice. He sang in many languages. He was especially loved in Assam and eastern India. Tracks like Janmoni and Dure Dure remain fan favourites. He passed away on September 19, 2025. He was 52 years old. His sudden death shocked the music world.
Pankaj Dheer
Pankaj Dheer was best known for television work. His role in Mahabharat made him a household name. He also worked in many films. His screen presence was commanding. He passed away on October 15, 2025. The news of his passing saddened the entire industry.
Satish Shah
Satish Shah was known for his comic roles. His performance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was iconic. He also acted in many popular films. His expressions made even the small scenes memorable. He passed away on October 25, 2025. He was 74 years old. He will be remembered for his comic roles.
Shefali Jariwala
Shefali Jariwala became famous at a very young age. She shot to fame with the song Kaanta Laga back in 2002. The video became a pop culture moment. Later, she appeared in films and television shows. She remained a popular face of the 2000s. She passed away on June 27, 2025. She was only 42. Reports said cardiac arrest was the cause. Her death came as a big shock to the entertainment industry.
Piyush Pandey
Piyush Pandey was not an actor. He was a creative genius. He changed Indian advertising. His ad stories connected with common people. Many of his lines became part of daily language. He passed away on October 24, 2025. He was 70 years old. His death marked a big loss to the ad world.
Pritish Nandy
Pritish Nandy wore many hats. He was a poet, writer, and filmmaker. His films spoke about real emotions. They were bold and honest. He passed away on January 8, 2025. He was 78 years old. His creative voice will not be forgotten.
Mukul Dev
Mukul Dev worked across films and television. He played challenging roles with ease. He passed away on May 23, 2025. He was 54 years old. He died due to health complications after ICU treatment. Many colleagues shared emotional tributes on his untimely passing.
Achyut Potdar
Achyut Potdar was a respected veteran actor. He worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He became widely known after 3 Idiots. His role as a strict professor was loved by all. He passed away on August 18, 2025. He was 90 years old.
Kamini Kaushal
Kamini Kaushal belonged to the golden era of cinema. Her career began in the 1940s. She acted alongside legendary stars like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, and Dev Anand. She even worked in films in her nineties. She passed away in November 2025. She was 98 years old.
Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer was a popular Hollywood actor. He was known for intense roles. He played Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever. He also starred in Top Gun and The Doors. His performances were powerful and bold. He passed away on April 1, 2025. He was 65 years old. The cause of his death was pneumonia-related complications.
The losses of 2025 cannot be replaced. These artists shaped memories. They shaped emotions. Though they are gone, their work remains. Their films will be watched again. Their songs will still be heard. They may have left the world. But they will never leave our hearts.
Read More