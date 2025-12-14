ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025| From Zubeen Garg To Dharmendra: Icons The Entertainment World Lost This Year

Hyderabad: The year 2025 has been a heartbreaking one for the world of entertainment. Many well-known faces from films, television, music, and media passed away this year. Their deaths shocked fans across the globe. These artists were not just celebrities. They were part of everyday life. People grew up watching their films. They hummed their songs. They repeated their dialogues. And so, when they left, it felt personal.

Social media was filled with tributes. Old clips were shared again. Fans remembered happier times. So, here is a look at the famous personalities we lost in 2025 and the legacy they left behind.

Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar was one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. He began acting in the year 1957. Over time, he became known as "Bharat Kumar." He was loved for his patriotic films. His stories spoke about the country and its people. Some of his most famous films include Purab Aur Pachhim and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. He passed away on April 4, 2025 when was 87 years old. Though he retired long ago, his work stayed alive in people's hearts.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra was one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars. Fans called him the "He-Man" of Bollywood. He delivered several blockbuster films over the course of his 60 year long career. Sholay remains one of his most loved movies. He passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. He was close to turning 90. Fans and actors mourned his loss deeply.

Govardhan Asrani

Govardhan Asrani was known for making people laugh. His comic timing was sharp and natural. Audiences of all ages loved him. He acted in films like Sholay and Khatta Meetha. Even small roles became memorable because of him. He passed away on October 20, 2025. He was 84 years old.

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was a singer with a powerful voice. He sang in many languages. He was especially loved in Assam and eastern India. Tracks like Janmoni and Dure Dure remain fan favourites. He passed away on September 19, 2025. He was 52 years old. His sudden death shocked the music world.

Pankaj Dheer