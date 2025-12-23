Yearender 2025: From Akshaye Khanna To Rajat Bedi, Actors Who Were Not Main Characters But Stole The Show This Year
From Akshaye Khanna to Rajat Bedi, several actors dominated 2025 despite not being leads, delivering standout performances.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 23, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Although there were several starry-driven biggies in 2025, the year will also be remembered for performances that did not come from lead actors but left a lasting impression. Several supporting and antagonist roles performed well with audiences across cinema halls and streaming platforms, made headlines on social media, and often overshadowed the lead performances.
From period dramas to spy thrillers, web series and franchise sequels, these actors made sure that quality beats quantity.
Here is a look at the actors who were not the main characters but emerged as the most talked-about actors of 2025.
Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava and Dhurandhar
Akshaye Khanna had one of his most discussed years in recent times, marked by two contrasting but equally powerful performances. Early in the year, he appeared in Chhaava, the historical drama headlined by Vicky Kaushal. While Kaushal played the titular role, Khanna portrayed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a character that was deliberately understated in appearance but strong in presence.
Khanna's portrayal of Aurangzeb was widely praised for its intensity. The actor dodged theatrical villainy and instead used modulation and controlled expressions, and dialogue delivery. Seen as one of the quintessential highlights of the film, thanks to his performance, which lent more weight of conviction to the narrative, critics and audiences have been highlighting Aurangzeb. The role stood out as one of Khanna's most significant performances in recent years.
Later in the year, Khanna returned to screens in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. In the spy thriller, Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord and politician. The character became one of the film's biggest talking points following its release.
Audience feedback and reviews consistently described Khanna as the "show stealer" of the film. His entry sequence, which played to a track with Arabic sounds and a stylised dance, was received very well in theatres. Khanna's presence was powerful, and he showed the audience that he did not need loud dialogue to grab attention. Many felt that his performance overshadowed the lead cast through screen presence and control.
Rajat Bedi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Actor Rajat Bedi made a notable return to public attention with Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which streamed on Netflix. Though not the lead character, Bedi's performance as Jaraj Saxena emerged as one of the most discussed aspects of the series.
Bedi played a Bollywood star stuck in a contract dispute with a major studio. His role is about the struggles that actors go through in the industry. Viewers and critics praised his comic timing and self-aware performance, calling it a strong comeback after years of limited visibility.
The series follows Aasmaan Singh, a Delhi-based actor whose first hit film brings him quick success. As he moves ahead, he faces career pressures, personal relationships, and unexpected problems in the film industry.
Randeep Hooda in Jaat
Randeep Hooda received widespread acclaim for his role in Jaat, despite Sunny Deol headlining the film as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, also known as Jaat. Hooda played the primary antagonist, Ranatunga, also referred to as Muthuvel Karikalan, a ruthless criminal terrorising a coastal region.
Hooda being portrayed as a villain was highlighted in reviews. His performance was described as great and unsettling; critics claimed the performance matched the magnitude of Deol's heroism.
Though not the protagonist, Hooda's role was widely considered one of the film's strongest elements. His shift from playing charismatic heroes in earlier films to portraying a morally corrupt villain drew attention.
Gulshan Devaiah in Kantara: Chapter 1
Gulshan Devaiah made his Kannada cinema debut with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. While Rishab Shetty was the main character in the franchise, Devaiah's role as King Kulashekhara drew a lot of attention.
Devaiah played an arrogant and oppressive ruler in pre-colonial Karnataka, a character that quickly became one of the most disliked figures in the film. Audiences praised the actor's performance. His presence was consistently felt throughout the film. Viewers described Devaiah as a "scene stealer" and noted that his portrayal added depth to the film's conflict.
Riteish Deshmukh in Raid 2
In Raid 2, Riteish Deshmukh surprised audiences with his role as the antagonist Manohar Dhankar, also known as Dada Bhai. Ajay Devgn returned as Income Tax Officer Amay Patnaik. Deshmukh's portrayal of a corrupt and manipulative politician received widespread praise.
Reviewers called Deshmukh's performance powerful and controlled. They noted his ability to move away from his established comic image. Many felt he dominated several scenes with his dialogue delivery and subtle expressions, making him one of the most engaging parts of the sequel.
Oona Chaplin in Avatar: Fire and Ash
On the international front, Oona Chaplin's role in Avatar: Fire and Ash stood out among the film's ensemble cast. In the third part of James Cameron's Avatar franchise, Chaplin's character Varang, chief of the volcano-dwelling Ash People, is introduced as a significant antagonist.
Critics pointed out how Chaplin brought a lot of emotions and intensity to Varang rather than just being a clichéd villain. Her performance was commanding, particularly in how she portrayed trauma and conveyed resilience through her emotions.
Despite not being the protagonist, Chaplin's character became one of the film's most discussed elements.
READ MORE
- Yearender 2025 | FA9LA, Dabidi Dibidi, Chikri Chikri & More - Songs Whose Hook Steps Broke The Internet
- Yearender 2025 | From Kantara Chapter 1's Roar To Dhurandhar's Surge: Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of The Year
- Yearender 2025 | From Samantha To Selena: The Most Talked-About Celebrity Weddings And Stories Behind Them