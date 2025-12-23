ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025: From Akshaye Khanna To Rajat Bedi, Actors Who Were Not Main Characters But Stole The Show This Year

Hyderabad: Although there were several starry-driven biggies in 2025, the year will also be remembered for performances that did not come from lead actors but left a lasting impression. Several supporting and antagonist roles performed well with audiences across cinema halls and streaming platforms, made headlines on social media, and often overshadowed the lead performances.

From period dramas to spy thrillers, web series and franchise sequels, these actors made sure that quality beats quantity.

Here is a look at the actors who were not the main characters but emerged as the most talked-about actors of 2025.

Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava and Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna had one of his most discussed years in recent times, marked by two contrasting but equally powerful performances. Early in the year, he appeared in Chhaava, the historical drama headlined by Vicky Kaushal. While Kaushal played the titular role, Khanna portrayed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a character that was deliberately understated in appearance but strong in presence.

Khanna's portrayal of Aurangzeb was widely praised for its intensity. The actor dodged theatrical villainy and instead used modulation and controlled expressions, and dialogue delivery. Seen as one of the quintessential highlights of the film, thanks to his performance, which lent more weight of conviction to the narrative, critics and audiences have been highlighting Aurangzeb. The role stood out as one of Khanna's most significant performances in recent years.

Later in the year, Khanna returned to screens in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. In the spy thriller, Khanna played Rehman Dakait, a Pakistani crime lord and politician. The character became one of the film's biggest talking points following its release.

Audience feedback and reviews consistently described Khanna as the "show stealer" of the film. His entry sequence, which played to a track with Arabic sounds and a stylised dance, was received very well in theatres. Khanna's presence was powerful, and he showed the audience that he did not need loud dialogue to grab attention. Many felt that his performance overshadowed the lead cast through screen presence and control.

Rajat Bedi in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Actor Rajat Bedi made a notable return to public attention with Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which streamed on Netflix. Though not the lead character, Bedi's performance as Jaraj Saxena emerged as one of the most discussed aspects of the series.