ETV Bharat / entertainment

Presley Gerber Dies At 27: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Ask For Privacy After Son's Death At Rehab

A representative for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Presley's younger sister, model and actor Kaia Gerber, confirmed the death and asked for privacy. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," the representative said.

Hyderabad: Presley Gerber, the model and only son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. He died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility, as per reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The official cause of death has not been released, and an autopsy is pending.

Presley had spent much of his adult life in the public eye, but in recent years, he also became open about a deeply personal part of his life. Through social media posts and his "Mental Health Mondays" videos, he spoke about anxiety, depression, addiction and his attempts to find treatment that worked for him. In one now-deleted post, Presley explained why he had chosen to speak publicly about his experiences. "Here's some clarity for ya – the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha," he wrote.

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at 27 (Photo: AP)

He also spoke about his frustration while trying different treatments. Presley said he had seen around 15 psychiatrists and felt he needed clearer guidance rather than being given several medication options. His family was also aware of the difficulties he faced. In September 2026 issue of a magazine, Kaia spoke about how her brother's struggles had affected the family. She said she often saw herself as "the easy one" and avoided asking her parents for help because she did not want to add to their concerns.

Kaia also praised Presley for being open about his experiences at a time when their family had traditionally kept personal matters private. "My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything - and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone,'" she said, adding, "There's only so much you can hide from the world."

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died at 27 (Photo: AP)

Presley had entered modelling as a teenager and was signed with IMG Models at 15. He later worked with major fashion names including Calvin Klein, Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana. He also shared a connection to the industry with Kaia, who followed their mother into modelling. While Presley's career placed him in the spotlight, his later years were increasingly defined by his willingness to discuss recovery and mental health in public. His death comes with many questions still unanswered, as officials have yet to determine and release his cause of death.