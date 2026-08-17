ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; Family Remembers Heroes Star As 'An Incredible Light'

Hyderabad: Hayden Panettiere, the actor best known for her roles in the television series Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Her death was confirmed by her representative on Sunday. No cause of death has been publicly revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her representative said in a statement. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," the statement read. Panettiere had been working in the entertainment industry since she was a child. Her career began in the 1990s, and she went on to build a strong body of work across television and film.

She became a household name with Heroes, the NBC science-fiction drama that premiered in 2006. In the series, she played Claire Bennet, a high-school cheerleader who discovers that she has the power to heal herself. The show's famous tagline, "Save the cheerleader, save the world," became closely linked to Panettiere's character.

She later took on another major television role as Juliette Barnes in Nashville. The musical drama, which premiered in 2012, saw Panettiere play a young country music star trying to balance fame, relationships and the pressures of the music industry. Her performance earned her critical attention and several award nominations. Panettiere's film credits also included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Scream 4 and Scream VI. She also lent her voice to the character of Dot in Pixar's A Bug's Life.