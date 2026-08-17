Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; Family Remembers Heroes Star As 'An Incredible Light'
Heroes and Nashville star Hayden Panettiere has died at 36. The actor leaves behind a celebrated career spanning television and films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hayden Panettiere, the actor best known for her roles in the television series Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Her death was confirmed by her representative on Sunday. No cause of death has been publicly revealed.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," her representative said in a statement. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen," the statement read. Panettiere had been working in the entertainment industry since she was a child. Her career began in the 1990s, and she went on to build a strong body of work across television and film.
Actress #HaydenPanettiere has died. She was 36 years old. No cause has been revealed.— Landa215backup (@landa215backup) August 17, 2026
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her pic.twitter.com/cBUICtymAX
She became a household name with Heroes, the NBC science-fiction drama that premiered in 2006. In the series, she played Claire Bennet, a high-school cheerleader who discovers that she has the power to heal herself. The show's famous tagline, "Save the cheerleader, save the world," became closely linked to Panettiere's character.
She later took on another major television role as Juliette Barnes in Nashville. The musical drama, which premiered in 2012, saw Panettiere play a young country music star trying to balance fame, relationships and the pressures of the music industry. Her performance earned her critical attention and several award nominations. Panettiere's film credits also included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, Scream 4 and Scream VI. She also lent her voice to the character of Dot in Pixar's A Bug's Life.
Hayden Panettiere was only 36 years old and her Birthday is August 21,which is this Friday coming. That’s so sad 🙆🏾♀️Rip to her #HaydenPanettiere pic.twitter.com/JKAWiNTO5Z— 😍NaturalQueen👑 (@BelieveMe_Iwill) August 17, 2026
Away from the screen, Panettiere was open about the difficult periods in her life. She spoke publicly about her struggles with alcohol addiction, depression and severe postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter, Kaya, in 2014. In a 2022 interview with a newswire, she reflected on how far she had come. "I was on top of the world and I ruined it," she said, adding, "I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens. I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest."
Hayden Panettiere has passed away. In her final interview, she revealed that she was dealing with a decade of struggles behind the scenes. Check on your Strong Friends. You never know sometimes. I’m praying for Hayden’s friends, family and her daughter 🙏🏿 🙏🏿 🙏🏿#haydenpanettiere pic.twitter.com/iLl2XbfBxM— Moe Dimanche (@MoeDimanche) August 17, 2026
Her experiences also became the subject of her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which was published in May this year. In the book, Panettiere wrote about growing up in the spotlight, motherhood, addiction and the emotional struggles she faced after the birth of her daughter. Speaking about becoming a mother, she wrote, "I wasn't OK. I had to figure out how to bond with her. It felt like an insurmountable task, and I was only on the first day."
Panettiere shared Kaya with her former fiance, Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko. She had previously spoken about her decision to give Klitschko full custody of their daughter, describing it as one of the most difficult decisions of her life.
The actor also faced another devastating loss when her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28 from heart complications. Jansen had followed his sister into acting and appeared in projects including Even Stevens, The Walking Dead and Racing Stripes. Despite the challenges in her personal life, Panettiere had continued to reconnect with audiences in recent years, promoting her memoir and had been increasingly open about her experiences and recovery.
This is just so..gah, I don't know what to say. I loved her in Heros & Nashville and she'll always be my Kirby (Scream movies)— 💋🇨🇦 Beth 🇨🇦💋 (@Pinka84) August 17, 2026
God I hope she's at peace with her brother. Rest easy sweetheart xo ❤️#HaydenPanettiere #RIP pic.twitter.com/8cmIpE4NdK
Her final Instagram post, shared on July 27, showed her smiling alongside photographer Randall Slavin. "Good times and good friends," she wrote in the caption. The actor would have turned 37 on August 21.