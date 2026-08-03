ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Actors In Hollywood: Vidyut Jammwal, Disha Patani, Ali Fazal And More With Global Projects Ahead

Hyderabad: Indian actors have been making their presence felt in Hollywood for years. But in recent times, the journey has become even more interesting. From established global stars taking on new roles to actors making their official Hollywood debuts, several Indian names are now part of international projects.

The upcoming slate has a mix of action, thriller, science fiction and drama. Some actors are joining big studio productions, while others are choosing international independent films. Here is a look at some Indian actors who have interesting Hollywood projects lined up.

Vidyut Jammwal - Street Fighter

Vidyut Jammwal is set to take a major step in his career with Street Fighter. The Bollywood martial arts star will make his official Hollywood debut in the live-action adaptation backed by Legendary Entertainment. Vidyut will play Dhalsim, the iconic peaceful yogi fighter known for his ability to stretch his body and use fire-based attacks. The role seems like a natural fit for the actor, who is known for his martial arts skills and action performances.

The film has a big international cast, including Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns and Noah Centineo. Principal photography has already been completed, and the movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Reset and more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is already one of the recognised Indian names in the international entertainment industry. She continues to add new projects to her Hollywood lineup. One of her upcoming films is Reset, a survival thriller in which she will star alongside Orlando Bloom. Directed by Matt Smukler, the project was officially announced earlier this year. Production is expected to begin in August 2026.

Priyanka is also part of an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy featuring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron. The film was earlier known as Judgment Day and is directed by Nicholas Stoller. The movie has already completed filming and is currently in post-production. The story reportedly follows a young man who takes a television courtroom hostage after blaming a judge for ruining his life. Priyanka is part of a large cast that also includes Regina Hall, Michael Pena and Billy Eichner.