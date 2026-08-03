Indian Actors In Hollywood: Vidyut Jammwal, Disha Patani, Ali Fazal And More With Global Projects Ahead
From Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter debut to Priyanka Chopra's upcoming thrillers, several Indian actors are expanding their careers with exciting Hollywood projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian actors have been making their presence felt in Hollywood for years. But in recent times, the journey has become even more interesting. From established global stars taking on new roles to actors making their official Hollywood debuts, several Indian names are now part of international projects.
The upcoming slate has a mix of action, thriller, science fiction and drama. Some actors are joining big studio productions, while others are choosing international independent films. Here is a look at some Indian actors who have interesting Hollywood projects lined up.
Vidyut Jammwal - Street Fighter
Vidyut Jammwal is set to take a major step in his career with Street Fighter. The Bollywood martial arts star will make his official Hollywood debut in the live-action adaptation backed by Legendary Entertainment. Vidyut will play Dhalsim, the iconic peaceful yogi fighter known for his ability to stretch his body and use fire-based attacks. The role seems like a natural fit for the actor, who is known for his martial arts skills and action performances.
The film has a big international cast, including Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns and Noah Centineo. Principal photography has already been completed, and the movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Reset and more
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is already one of the recognised Indian names in the international entertainment industry. She continues to add new projects to her Hollywood lineup. One of her upcoming films is Reset, a survival thriller in which she will star alongside Orlando Bloom. Directed by Matt Smukler, the project was officially announced earlier this year. Production is expected to begin in August 2026.
Priyanka is also part of an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy featuring Will Ferrell and Zac Efron. The film was earlier known as Judgment Day and is directed by Nicholas Stoller. The movie has already completed filming and is currently in post-production. The story reportedly follows a young man who takes a television courtroom hostage after blaming a judge for ruining his life. Priyanka is part of a large cast that also includes Regina Hall, Michael Pena and Billy Eichner.
Ali Fazal - An unnamed corporate drama
Ali Fazal has slowly built a strong international profile through projects such as Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile and Kandahar. His next international project is an untitled English-language corporate drama that is set to be filmed in London. The actor has described the film as a mix of the workplace pressure seen in Glengarry Glen Ross and the strange psychological world of Severance.
The project is expected to begin shooting early next year. The combination of corporate drama and psychological elements could give Fazal an opportunity to explore a very different kind of character.
Disha Patani - Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force
Disha Patani is preparing for her Hollywood debut with Holiguards Saga: The Portal of Force, a supernatural action thriller directed by and starring Kevin Spacey. The film was shot mainly in Mexico and features an international cast that includes Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand and Eric Roberts.
Disha plays Jessica, described as the central "Chosen One" caught in an ancient conflict between rival groups. The movie is planned as the first part of a larger franchise. The film had a private screening in Berlin in February 2026, while a wider release is awaited. For Disha, the project marks an important step into international cinema.
Adarsh Gourav - Alien: Earth
Adarsh Gourav has already made a strong impression internationally, especially after The White Tiger. He is now part of the science-fiction horror world of Alien: Earth. The FX and Hulu series was created by Noah Hawley and executive produced by Ridley Scott. The show is connected to the famous Alien franchise and is set before the events of the original 1979 film.
Gourav plays Slightly, a human-synthetic hybrid with a complicated personality. His character has a child's consciousness inside an adult synthetic body, making the role very different from his earlier work. The actor has spoken about the unusual preparation required for the character, including consulting child psychologists to understand how a child might think and behave in such a body. Following the response to the first season, Gourav is set to return for Season 2. Production on the new season began in 2026, with Peter Dinklage joining the cast.
A growing international presence
The projects show how Indian actors are penetrating the global entertainment industry. While Vidyut Jammwal is bringing his action skills to a major video-game adaptation, Priyanka Chopra continues to work across different genres. Disha Patani is getting her first major Hollywood opportunity, while Ali Fazal is exploring English-language independent cinema.
The journey is not the same for every actor. Some have already spent years working internationally, while others are only beginning. But the growing number of such projects shows that Indian talent is finding more opportunities beyond the traditional Bollywood space.