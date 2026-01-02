From Oscars Slapgate To Sexual Harassment Allegations: Will Smith Controversies That Shook Hollywood
From the Oscars slap to marriage revelations and sexual harassment allegations, Will Smith's controversies have repeatedly shaken Hollywood and reshaped his public image.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Will Smith has long been one of the biggest Hollywood stars. The actor, known for his charm, humour, and box-office success, has built a career spanning decades, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to blockbuster movies Men in Black, Ali, and King Richard. The millions of fans that Smith has garnered over the years have often made him a relatable and likeable person. However, he is also a deeply divisive figure, no matter his success. He has been embroiled in many controversies over the years, including personal, professional and public.
Below is a closer look at the controversies Will Smith has faced that have made headlines and shaken his image in Hollywood.
The Oscars Slap Incident
At the 2022 Academy Awards, a shocking moment in Hollywood history took place that left everyone speechless. As part of presenting an award during the live ceremony, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada has been candid about having alopecia, a health issue that causes hair loss.
Moments after the joke, Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, then returned to his seat and shouted angrily. The incident stunned the audience and viewers around the world. What made the moment even more controversial was that Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard the same night.
The slap completely overshadowed his career-defining win and sparked discussion about violence, respect, humor, and personal boundaries. Smith later issued a public apology, describing his behavior as "unacceptable". The fallout persisted for months in spite of the apology. His reputation suffered greatly after the Academy barred him from attending Oscars events for ten years.
Open Marriage And Separation Revelation
Will Smith's personal life has often been under the spotlight, particularly his marriage to actor and talk-show host Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple has spoken openly about their relationship, which has repeatedly drawn public attention.
In 2020, rumours about an open marriage intensified when Jada admitted on her show Red Table Talk that she had a relationship with rapper August Alsina during a difficult period in her marriage. The news caused widespread discussion of relationships and loyalty.
In 2023, Jada disclosed that she and Will had been apart for years, although they weren’t legally divorced. Although they claim to have a strong bond and respect for each other, the allegations surrounding their marriage keep coming up and getting different reactions.
Comments On Race And Hollywood Diversity
Will Smith faced another controversy in 2016 for calling out the lack of diversity in the Academy Awards. At the time, the Oscars faced backlash for nominating mostly white actors, a movement that became known as #OscarsSoWhite.
Smith criticised the Academy for being biased in its selection process. While many supported his stance, some critics felt his comments dismissed the achievements of other actors of colour or came across as self-serving.
Scientology School Allegations
Questions were also raised about Will Smith's alleged connections to Scientology. In a 2020 report by a newswire, former teachers from the now-closed New Village Leadership Academy, a school founded by Smith and Jada, claimed that the institution was "essentially a Scientology school".
According to the report, several Scientology practices were allegedly part of the curriculum. While Smith has denied being a Scientologist, the claims sparked controversy and added more criticism around the actor and his family.
Sexual Harassment Case
The most serious and recent controversy involves sexual harassment allegations against Will Smith. A tour violinist named Brian King Joseph has filed a lawsuit accusing Smith of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation.
According to the lawsuit, Smith hired Joseph in November 2024 for a performance in San Diego and later invited him to join his 2025 "Based on a True Story" tour and work on an upcoming album. As reported by a magazine, Joseph claims Smith engaged in "predatory behaviour" and deliberately groomed him.
The lawsuit describes an incident during a tour stop in Las Vegas in March 2025, where Joseph claims his hotel room was unlawfully entered. He alleges that items left behind suggested an attempt at sexual misconduct, prompting him to alert hotel security and police. Shortly after, Joseph claims he was shamed by management and fired, with suggestions that he had fabricated the incident.
Joseph says the termination caused him severe emotional distress, PTSD and financial loss. He is seeking damages to be decided by a jury. Smith and his representatives have not publicly responded in detail to the allegations as the legal process continues.