From Oscars Slapgate To Sexual Harassment Allegations: Will Smith Controversies That Shook Hollywood

Hyderabad: Will Smith has long been one of the biggest Hollywood stars. The actor, known for his charm, humour, and box-office success, has built a career spanning decades, from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to blockbuster movies Men in Black, Ali, and King Richard. The millions of fans that Smith has garnered over the years have often made him a relatable and likeable person. However, he is also a deeply divisive figure, no matter his success. He has been embroiled in many controversies over the years, including personal, professional and public.

Below is a closer look at the controversies Will Smith has faced that have made headlines and shaken his image in Hollywood.

The Oscars Slap Incident

At the 2022 Academy Awards, a shocking moment in Hollywood history took place that left everyone speechless. As part of presenting an award during the live ceremony, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada has been candid about having alopecia, a health issue that causes hair loss.

Moments after the joke, Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, then returned to his seat and shouted angrily. The incident stunned the audience and viewers around the world. What made the moment even more controversial was that Smith later won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard the same night.

The slap completely overshadowed his career-defining win and sparked discussion about violence, respect, humor, and personal boundaries. Smith later issued a public apology, describing his behavior as "unacceptable". The fallout persisted for months in spite of the apology. His reputation suffered greatly after the Academy barred him from attending Oscars events for ten years.

Open Marriage And Separation Revelation

Will Smith's personal life has often been under the spotlight, particularly his marriage to actor and talk-show host Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple has spoken openly about their relationship, which has repeatedly drawn public attention.

In 2020, rumours about an open marriage intensified when Jada admitted on her show Red Table Talk that she had a relationship with rapper August Alsina during a difficult period in her marriage. The news caused widespread discussion of relationships and loyalty.