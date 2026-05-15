ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do X Review: 5 Tweets To Read Before Booking Tickets For Ayushmann Khurrana's Family Entertainer

Another review praised the film's entertaining screenplay and modern treatment of a familiar concept. The tweet read, "#PatiPatniAurWohDo is a delightfully messy, fast-paced situational comedy that escalates into glorious theatrical madness. It handles the age-old comedy-of-errors trope with a highly refreshing, modern spin."

Taking to X, one user wrote, "#AyushmannKhurrana returns to his signature quirky comedy zone in this loud, fast-paced love square! Hilarious situational humour & witty one-liners. Excellent comic timing by Ayushmann & Wamiqa Gabbi. One-time weekend watch with family!"

The film hit theatres today, and several early viewers have already shared their reactions online. Many film goers are calling the film a "laugh riot" packed with witty one-liners, energetic performances and entertaining confusion. Ayushmann's return to his signature small-town comedy space has especially impressed audiences.

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is back in his favourite genre, quirky comedy, with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and if early reactions on X are anything to go by, the film seems to have struck the right balance between chaos, humour and family entertainment. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

The same user also praised the lead cast, writing, "#AyushmannKhurrana shines brightly as Prajapati Pandey, delivering an impeccable masterclass in small-town comic timing. #WamiqaGabbi anchors the screen beautifully, matching his energy in every frame."

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have also received positive reactions for adding glamour and comic energy to the story. One tweet mentioned, "The unexpected entries of #SaraAliKhan and #RakulPreetSingh inject massive glam factor and double the runtime's chaotic energy."

Another user summed up the theatre response perfectly by posting, "Haha! What a hilarious ride #PatiPatniAurWohDo. Ayushmann Khurrana is back in the A game. The screenplay handles the chaos well & inside the theatres people were giggling throughout."

Viewers are also appreciating Mudassar Aziz's writing style. Many tweets mention that the dialogues and one-liners are landing well with audiences. One review read, "Writer-Director #MudassarAziz crafts incredibly sharp, snappy one-liners that keep the theater rooms constantly buzzing with genuine giggles."

However, not every reaction has been glowing. A few viewers felt the film follows a familiar formula and becomes repetitive in parts. One user wrote after the interval, "The movie is only sporadically funny and looks outdated. The director is recycling the same concept over and over again."

Despite mixed opinions from a small section of viewers, the overall response on X has remained largely positive. Fans are especially happy to see Ayushmann back in a light-hearted comedy after experimenting with different genres in recent years.

Ahead of the release, Ayushmann also addressed concerns around the film's theme. Speaking about the story, he clarified that the film does not glorify infidelity and instead focuses on humour and family-friendly storytelling. "The way Mudassar has woven this classic, iconic story is brilliant. It's not a typical rom-com; there's more comedy in the film," the actor said in a recent interaction. He also described his character Prajapati Pandey as a "green flag" hero with a strong moral compass, adding a fresh layer to the comedy setup.