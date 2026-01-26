ETV Bharat / entertainment

Orry Mocks Sara Ali Khan's Film Career After She Unfollows Him On Instagram, Faces Backlash

In the video, Orry was seen wearing a blue mesh top featuring a printed dotted outline of a bra. A user commented under the reel, "Genuine question: What exactly is that bra holding together?" Responding to the comment, Orry took a dig at Sara Ali Khan and wrote, "Sara Ali Khan's hits."

The controversy erupted after Orry shared a reel on Instagram on Monday. The video was his take on another creator, Amulya Rattan's reel, in which she questions a man's 'civic sense' for walking behind her while she was recording. While the reel itself appeared light-hearted, attention quickly shifted to the comments section.

Hyderabad: Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, widely known as Orry, has landed in controversy after taking a swipe at Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's film career on Instagram. The comment came shortly after Sara unfollowed him on social media and has triggered strong criticism online, with several users calling his behaviour "pathetic" and accusing him of bullying.

The remark sparked immediate backlash, with many social media users criticising Orry for mocking an actor's career. On Reddit, one user wrote, "A horrible human being that useless people made famous!" Another comment read, "I can't believe he is speaking trash so openly." A comment read, "This Orry makes me wanna puke."

A user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this. The problem of having everything in their life so that they don't have to worry about anything other than throwing shade on others!! Sorry, this isn't cool anymore!!"

Speculation about a fallout between Sara Ali Khan and Orry began earlier this month. Orry had shared a reel titled "3 worst names" in which he listed the names Sara, Amrita and Palak, without mentioning surnames. Soon after the reel surfaced, both Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a box office success, earning Rs 96 crore worldwide. She followed this with Rohit Shetty's Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh, which went on to become a blockbuster.

However, films such as Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 failed to impress at the box office. In 2023, she had a box office success with her film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also starring Vicky Kaushal. Sara has recently been seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino, which underperformed commercially. Next, she will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opposite Ayushmann Khurrushaan. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh and is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year.