'Satya Likhne Mein Kya Ghabrahat?': Kangana Ranaut On Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Asking Sara Ali Khan For Proof Of Faith
Kangana Ranaut backs BKTC's demand for affidavit, calls Sara Ali Khan a "Sanatani," says she shouldn't fear declaring faith amid Kedarnath temple entry row.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and the demand for proof of faith to enter the Kedarnath temple. The issue began after the chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Hemanth Dwivedi, said that non-Hindus must submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatan Dharma to visit temples like Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Speaking to the media ahead of a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Kangana supported the idea and said that Sara should not have any problem in submitting such a declaration.
"Sab Sanatani hai. Yahan pe jo bhi hai, sab Sanatani hai. Kyunki hamara jab janam hua hai... Sanatan matlab jiska naa aadi hai na ant. Sare religion hazaar, pandra sau saal puraane hai. Sanatan hi hai jo satya hai. To wo bhi Sanatani hi hai. Ab unko satya likhne mein kya ghabrahat? Likh dijiye," Kangana said.
#WATCH | " sab sanatani hain...yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain...wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth," says bjp mp kangana ranaut, on reports of badrinath, kedarnath temple committee chairman asking actor sara ali khan to submit an affidavit to offer… pic.twitter.com/Zz5V4bsnai— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026
(Translation: Everyone is a Sanatani. Every person here is a Sanatani. Sanatan means something that has no beginning and no end. All religions are 1000-1500 years old. Sanatan is the ultimate truth. So she is also a Sanatani. Why should she be afraid of writing the truth? She can write it.)
The controversy started after BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi, during a press meet on Tuesday, proposed that people who are not Hindus must submit a written affidavit stating their belief in Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva before entering temples under the committee. The proposal has reportedly been sent to the Uttarakhand government ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin in April.
When asked specifically about Sara Ali Khan, Dwivedi said that she would be allowed to visit the temple only if she submits an affidavit confirming her faith and devotion towards Sanatan.
"If Sara Ali Khan affirms that she holds faith and devotion towards Sanatan, and subsequently submits an affidavit to that effect, she will be granted darshan," he said.
Sara, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has often spoken about her spiritual connection with Kedarnath. She has been visiting the temple even before entering films.
At a recent event, Sara had said, "I don't go to Kedarnath so I can get love for it… It's about me. And I feel comfortable there. I feel peaceful there. I feel happy there."
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