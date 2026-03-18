ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Satya Likhne Mein Kya Ghabrahat?': Kangana Ranaut On Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Asking Sara Ali Khan For Proof Of Faith

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and the demand for proof of faith to enter the Kedarnath temple. The issue began after the chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Hemanth Dwivedi, said that non-Hindus must submit an affidavit declaring their faith in Sanatan Dharma to visit temples like Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Speaking to the media ahead of a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Kangana supported the idea and said that Sara should not have any problem in submitting such a declaration.

"Sab Sanatani hai. Yahan pe jo bhi hai, sab Sanatani hai. Kyunki hamara jab janam hua hai... Sanatan matlab jiska naa aadi hai na ant. Sare religion hazaar, pandra sau saal puraane hai. Sanatan hi hai jo satya hai. To wo bhi Sanatani hi hai. Ab unko satya likhne mein kya ghabrahat? Likh dijiye," Kangana said.

(Translation: Everyone is a Sanatani. Every person here is a Sanatani. Sanatan means something that has no beginning and no end. All religions are 1000-1500 years old. Sanatan is the ultimate truth. So she is also a Sanatani. Why should she be afraid of writing the truth? She can write it.)