ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 5 Reasons Ayushmann Khurrana's Comedy Chaos Could Be A Fun Weekend Watch

Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is back in familiar territory with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and that is exactly why audiences are curious about the film. Known for balancing humour with relatable middle-class chaos, the actor returns to the romantic comedy space with a film full of misunderstandings, confusion and relationship drama.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film releases on May 15, 2026, and stars Ayushmann alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, the new film brings a fresh cast and an even more chaotic setup.

Set in Prayagraj, the story revolves around Prajapati Pandey, a simple forest officer whose life spirals out of control after one seemingly harmless decision creates a series of hilarious complications. With multiple women, endless lies, accidental encounters and growing suspicion, the film promises a full-blown comedy of errors.

Here are five reasons why Pati Patni Aur Woh Do could turn into an entertaining theatre watch this weekend.

Ayushmann Khurrana Back In His Comfort Zone

Ayushmann Khurrana has built a strong fanbase with films that mix humour and everyday relationship drama. Whether it was Dream Girl, Bareilly Ki Barfi or Bala, audiences have always enjoyed watching him play the confused yet lovable common man.

In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, he once again slips into that zone effortlessly. His character, Prajapati Pandey, is not a larger-than-life hero but an ordinary man stuck in extraordinary chaos. The trailer and early reactions already suggest that Ayushmann's comic timing is one of the film's strongest points. His ability to balance awkward situations with emotional moments could become the biggest reason audiences connect with the story.

Mudassar Aziz's Signature Comedy Style