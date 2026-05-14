Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 5 Reasons Ayushmann Khurrana's Comedy Chaos Could Be A Fun Weekend Watch
Ayushmann Khurrana returns to his signature comedy zone in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, a chaotic entertainer packed with humour, confusion, romance and fresh pairings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ayushmann Khurrana is back in familiar territory with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and that is exactly why audiences are curious about the film. Known for balancing humour with relatable middle-class chaos, the actor returns to the romantic comedy space with a film full of misunderstandings, confusion and relationship drama.
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film releases on May 15, 2026, and stars Ayushmann alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh. Positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, the new film brings a fresh cast and an even more chaotic setup.
Set in Prayagraj, the story revolves around Prajapati Pandey, a simple forest officer whose life spirals out of control after one seemingly harmless decision creates a series of hilarious complications. With multiple women, endless lies, accidental encounters and growing suspicion, the film promises a full-blown comedy of errors.
Kal se theatres mein lagega full family entertainment ka mela! ❤️✨— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 14, 2026
Book Your Tickets Now - https://t.co/FybVb8vlLG#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas worldwide tomorrow!@ayushmannk @SaraAliKhan @WamiqaG @Rakulpreet #MudassarAziz #BhushanKumar #JunoChopra #KrishanKumar… pic.twitter.com/W7egB5dBlj
Here are five reasons why Pati Patni Aur Woh Do could turn into an entertaining theatre watch this weekend.
Ayushmann Khurrana Back In His Comfort Zone
Ayushmann Khurrana has built a strong fanbase with films that mix humour and everyday relationship drama. Whether it was Dream Girl, Bareilly Ki Barfi or Bala, audiences have always enjoyed watching him play the confused yet lovable common man.
In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, he once again slips into that zone effortlessly. His character, Prajapati Pandey, is not a larger-than-life hero but an ordinary man stuck in extraordinary chaos. The trailer and early reactions already suggest that Ayushmann's comic timing is one of the film's strongest points. His ability to balance awkward situations with emotional moments could become the biggest reason audiences connect with the story.
Pure parivaar ko hasaane aa raha hai Prajapati Pandey, bas 2 din mein! 🤭✨— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 13, 2026
Book your tickets now!https://t.co/FybVb8vTBe#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas worldwide this Friday!@ayushmannk @SaraAliKhan @WamiqaG @Rakulpreet #MudassarAziz #BhushanKumar #JunoChopra #KrishanKumar… pic.twitter.com/dRlc6nYMfq
Mudassar Aziz's Signature Comedy Style
Director Mudassar Aziz is known for making light-hearted entertainers built around misunderstandings, fast-paced confusion and witty dialogues. Films like Happy Bhag Jayegi and Khel Khel Mein showed his strength in handling ensemble comedy. With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, he seems to be leaning fully into situational humour again.
The film reportedly focuses less on loud slapstick and more on awkward encounters, mistaken intentions and escalating lies. The setup itself sounds chaotic enough as one good deed by Prajapati creates suspicion in his marriage and slowly pulls him into a complicated web involving multiple women. If executed well, that confusion-driven humour could work strongly with family audiences.
Ek pinjre me Prajapati Pandey aur uske anginat problems fit ho payenge ya nahi? 🫢#PatiPatniAurWohDo - Trailer Out Now.https://t.co/HY1xoVhYJV#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas on May 15th.@ayushmannk @SaraAliKhan @WamiqaG @Rakulpreet #MudassarAziz #BhushanKumar #JunoChopra… pic.twitter.com/sExWpWqPVs— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 3, 2026
A Fresh Star Cast Combination
One of the biggest talking points around the film is its unusual but interesting cast combination. Ayushmann shares screen space with Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, creating a mix audiences have not seen before.
Wamiqa Gabbi plays Aparna, Prajapati's wife, while Sara Ali Khan appears as Chanchal Kumari, the woman who changes the course of his life. Rakul Preet Singh also plays an important role as Nilofer.
Dil se sidhe #1 tak! ❤️✨#HumneWahiLagayaDil now #1 on reels!https://t.co/ZYF4XBQsSS#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas on May 15th!@ayushmannk @SaraAliKhan @WamiqaG @Rakulpreet #MudassarAziz #BhushanKumar #JunoChopra #KrishanKumar #RenuRaviChopra @Its_Badshah #Hiten #DevSadaana… pic.twitter.com/DE0jzmxtR3— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 11, 2026
A Proper Comedy Of Errors
At its core, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do thrives on confusion. One lie leads to another, misunderstandings keep piling up, and Prajapati finds himself trapped in situations that become harder to escape. This kind of storytelling has always worked well in Bollywood when backed by strong writing and performances. The film appears to follow that classic comedy formula where timing matters more than grand spectacle.
Adding to the madness is a supporting cast featuring Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayesha Raza and Durgesh Kumar. Their presence hints at several side tracks and comic moments that could keep the pace lively throughout. The film also has a crisp runtime of one hour and fifty-seven minutes with a UA 16+ rating, which may help maintain a fast and engaging narrative without unnecessary stretches.
Brace yourselves… this one’s about to take over 🔥#Angdayi song out now!https://t.co/tKMXras4RR#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas on May 15th!@ayushmannk @SaraAliKhan @WamiqaG @Rakulpreet #MudassarAziz #BhushanKumar #JunoChopra #KrishanKumar #RenuRaviChopra @tanishkbagchi… pic.twitter.com/KaI57OgTGl— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) May 9, 2026
Catchy Music And Full Family Entertainment
Like most commercial Bollywood entertainers, the film also arrives with a music album designed to keep the buzz alive. Songs like Roop Di Rani, Dil Waale Chor, Humne Wahin Lagaya Dil and Angdayi have already generated attention online.
The soundtrack includes contributions from composers like Rajesh Roshan, Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Tony Kakkar and Badshah, giving the album a mix of retro flavour and modern commercial appeal.
More importantly, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do looks like the kind of easy-going entertainer that audiences often enjoy in theatres with friends and family.