From Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna To Arjun Rampal: How Dhurandhar Cast Is Enjoying Success

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest box office stories of the year. The Aditya Dhar directorial breached the Rs 550 cr mark in just 17 days of its release on December 21, 2025. The film has been pulling crowd even in its third week, shattering box office records one after the other.

With the film riding high on success, the focus falls on the highly talented star cast, and their subtle ways of enjoying the film's impact on the box office. Instead of loud parties or big statements, the actors have chosen small, personal moments to mark the film's success.

Ranveer Singh Steps Out With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh was recently seen in public for the first time after Dhurandhar's massive box office run. The actor, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, arrived at the Mumbai airport with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The two held hands and walked together as cameras followed them.

Both were dressed in black and looked relaxed. Ranveer smiled as people around him shouted the film's name and congratulated him. Many fans noticed his confident walk and called it a "victory walk" on social media. The moment quickly went viral. Fans said Ranveer looked happy and peaceful after delivering one of the biggest hits of his career.

Arjun Rampal Celebrates With Music

Actor Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal) chose a different way to celebrate. A video of him at a club recently went viral. In the clip, Arjun is seen stepping behind the DJ console and playing FA9LA, the popular song from Dhurandhar. Dressed casually, he smiled and soaked in the response with crowd cheering on him.