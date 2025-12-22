From Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna To Arjun Rampal: How Dhurandhar Cast Is Enjoying Success
As Dhurandhar breaks box office records, its cast responds with quiet joy. Ranveer steps out with Deepika, while Akshaye performs puja.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 22, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest box office stories of the year. The Aditya Dhar directorial breached the Rs 550 cr mark in just 17 days of its release on December 21, 2025. The film has been pulling crowd even in its third week, shattering box office records one after the other.
With the film riding high on success, the focus falls on the highly talented star cast, and their subtle ways of enjoying the film's impact on the box office. Instead of loud parties or big statements, the actors have chosen small, personal moments to mark the film's success.
'DHURANDHAR' IS A GAME-CHANGER: HISTORIC *WEEKEND 3*... #Dhurandhar has emerged as a BOXOFFICE DINOSAUR, bulldozing every record in its path... The *Weekend 3* business speak volumes... Read on...#Dhurandhar becomes the FIRST FILM in the history of #Hindi cinema to *nearly* hit… pic.twitter.com/CFdiyzZEDM— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2025
Ranveer Singh Steps Out With Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh was recently seen in public for the first time after Dhurandhar's massive box office run. The actor, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari in the film, arrived at the Mumbai airport with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The two held hands and walked together as cameras followed them.
Both were dressed in black and looked relaxed. Ranveer smiled as people around him shouted the film's name and congratulated him. Many fans noticed his confident walk and called it a "victory walk" on social media. The moment quickly went viral. Fans said Ranveer looked happy and peaceful after delivering one of the biggest hits of his career.
Arjun Rampal Celebrates With Music
Actor Arjun Rampal (Major Iqbal) chose a different way to celebrate. A video of him at a club recently went viral. In the clip, Arjun is seen stepping behind the DJ console and playing FA9LA, the popular song from Dhurandhar. Dressed casually, he smiled and soaked in the response with crowd cheering on him.
FA9LA has become one of the most talked-about songs from the film. The track, featuring Akshaye Khanna, gained massive popularity online.
Akshaye Khanna Keeps It Quiet
While others were seen outside, Akshaye Khanna stayed away from the spotlight. The actor, who received praise for his role in Dhurandhar, was seen in a rare video from his Alibaug home.
The clip showed Akshaye performing a Vastu Shanti puja. It was shared by a priest who described the actor as calm and simple. The priest also praised Akshaye's acting journey and called him "the definition of class."
Akshaye has always maintained a low profile. He is not on social media and rarely makes public appearances. His quiet response to the film's success matched his personality.
Other Cast Members Share Their Gratitude
Young actor Sara Arjun shared pictures from the sets on Instagram. She thanked audiences for the love and support.
Actor Saumya Tandon, who had a small but noticeable role, also shared a heartfelt post. She said she did not expect such appreciation and thanked director Aditya Dhar for trusting her with the role.
A Record-Breaking Film
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan. Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy infiltrating terror networks. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi.
Dhu...Ran...Dhar Revolution! 🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) December 22, 2025
Book your tickets.
🔗 - https://t.co/cXj3M5DFbc#Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.@RanveerOfficial #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 #JioStudios… pic.twitter.com/J1pzTqQDTy
The film opened strong and kept growing. Its third weekend alone collected nearly Rs 95 crore, which is a record for a Hindi film. The worldwide collection has crossed Rs 800 crore, and the film is now moving towards the Rs 900 crore mark.
A sequel has already been announced and is set to release in March 2026.
Read More