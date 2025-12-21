ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prabhas vs Thalapathy Vijay: The Raja Saab Leads US Pre-Sales Ahead Of Jana Nayagan

In the United States, The Raja Saab is currently leading the pre-sales charts. The film has collected around $136,013 from 319 locations, selling 4,699 tickets across 960 shows. The total North America premiere advance stands at approximately $140.5K, with 19 days still left for premieres.

Hyderabad: Two major films, Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, are gearing up for a massive clash on January 9, 2026 coinciding with Sankranti holidays. Even before promotions are in full swing, overseas advance bookings and fan wars on social media have taken center stage.

Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan is is not far behind. In the US, the film has earned about $41,974 from 123 locations, selling over 2,037 tickets across 148 shows. While the numbers are lower than The Raja Saab for now, bookings notes a jump from $12K on day one to $25K on day two, and then crossed $42K within 24 hours, signalling at growing momentum.

What has impressed many is that Jana Nayagan achieved these numbers with zero promos, zero teasers, and zero trailers. Fans claim this reflects pure trust in Vijay. According to trackers, overseas pre-sales for the film are nearing $400K, with expectations of touching $500K soon. In the UK, advance sales have reportedly surpassed Vijay’s previous blockbuster Leo. Meanwhile, Prabhas fans are banking on strong openings and wide releases.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is Prabhas’s first full-fledged horror entertainer. The film blends horror, humour, romance, and action. It stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, with Sanjay Dutt playing a powerful role. Music is composed by Thaman, and the film is produced by People Media Factory.The makers have confirmed that the release will happen on January 9, 2026, without delay.

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, is a high-voltage action drama and marks Vijay’s final film before his full-time political journey. The film stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by KVN Productions, the film's audio launch is scheduled in Malaysia on December 27, adding emotional weight to the release. As both films prepare for the festive clash, one thing is clear. Theatres, not tweets, will decide the final winner this Sankranti.