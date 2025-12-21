ETV Bharat / entertainment

Toxic: Kiara Advani Stuns In First Look Poster From Yash Starrer; Geetu Mohandas Pens Emotional Note

Kiara has been introduced as Nadia in a glamourous avatar wearing an off-shoulder gown. However, the poster reveals many emotions as tears can be seen streaming down her cheeks. She is standing in the middle of a stage, that looks like a dance floor or circus.

Hyderabad: Kiara Advani has stepped into a striking new world with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Her first poster from the film was unveiled recently and has already created strong buzz among fans and film lovers. Starring Yash in the lead, Toxic is one of the most awaited films of 2026, and Kiara's look has added fresh excitement to the project.

Along with the first look, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas penned an touching note for the actor. She praised Kiara's dedication and faith in the role. Geetu wrote that some performances do more than fit a film, they change an artist. She shared how Kiara trusted a demanding character from the very first conversation. According to her, Kiara did not just act, she lived the role. Geetu expressed deep pride in Kiara and thanked her for bringing honesty, heart, and courage to their shared journey. She ended her message with a simple but emotional line, saying she loves Kiara.

Toxic is special for many reasons. It marks Kiara's first film after becoming a mother earlier this year. It is also Yash's first release since the historic success of the KGF franchise, which ended in 2022 and earned over Rs 1500 crore worldwide. Expectations are naturally very high. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages. Apart from Yash and Kiara, the cast includes Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Toxic is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026. The date falls during a festive window that includes Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid, giving the film a strong four-day holiday run at the box office.