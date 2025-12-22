ETV Bharat / entertainment

Avatar Fire And Ash Box Office Collection Day 3: How Did James Cameron's Film Perform Amid Dhurandhar Storm?

The Hollywood film opened on a decent note collecting Rs 19 cr on Friday. On its second day, it amasses Rs 22.25 cr, a 17 pc uptick from the previous day. On its third day, Avatar 3 made Rs 25 cr. With this, the total collection for the first three days stands at nearly Rs 66.25 crore net in India. While the numbers are lower than the previous Avatar films, they are still respectable considering the strong box office rivalry.

Hyderabad: James Cameron is back with his third installment in the Avatar franchise. Avatar: Fire and Ash hit theatres on December 19, 2025, amid massive craze. However, the film has been facing heavy competition from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, which is on a record breaking-spree since its release on December 5, 2025.

While Avatar: Fire and Ash shows a decent hold, the box office records remain with Dhurandhar. By Day 17 (Sunday), the film crossed the Rs 555 crore net mark in India. It delivered an exceptional third weekend, collecting close to Rs 93 crore in contrast to Avatar 3's Rs 66.25 cr. On Sunday alone, it recorded an impressive 63.94 percent Hindi occupancy, showing that audience interest is still very strong even in its third week.

Dhurandhar has set several new records. It registered the highest third Saturday and third Sunday collections for a Hindi film. The film is now close to overtaking Chhaava, which stands at Rs 585 crore, to become the biggest Hindi net grosser of the year.

Back to the World of Avatar

Despite facing a powerful competitor, Avatar: Fire and Ash has managed to hold its ground in India. Directed by James Cameron, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and Cliff Curtis.

The Avatar franchise has a long history of global success. The third installment may not be leading the box office right now, but its steady opening shows that the franchise still has loyal viewers and long-term potential in Indian cinemas.