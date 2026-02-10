ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Ramayana To Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol Is Back In Demand With Multiple Big-Budget Films

Sunny Deol is set to play Lord Hanuman in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana trilogy, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan. While his role in Part 1 (scheduled to be released on Diwali 2026) is reported to be an impactful 15-minute appearance, he will have a much larger, pivotal role in the sequel. The second part is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2027. Ramayana is made on an estimated budget of Rs 4000-12000 crore.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is experiencing a major comeback phase for the first time since his peak in the 1990s. After a long, quiet stretch in his career, he is back in demand with a slew of upcoming big-budget films. Sunny Deol kicked off the year with Border 2 and now has a string of other high-profile movies lined up for release, including Lahore 1947, Ramayana Part 1, as well as the sequels to his previous hit franchises. With a consistent run of releases in the pipeline, Sunny is entering one of the busiest periods of his career in decades.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is a period drama film set against the backdrop of the partition of India in 1947. The film, produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, stars Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza. It also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Hetvi Prakash Maru. Lahore 1947 was initially planned to release in January 2025, but was delayed due to post-production works. The film is now slated for release on August 13, 2026.

Jaat 2

Sunny Deol is returning for the action-packed sequel Jaat 2, reprising his role as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh on a "new mission" that is "bigger, bolder, and wilder". Announced shortly after the first film's release, the project reunites him with production houses Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the action drama is scheduled for release in 2026.

Apne 2

Apne 2 is moving forward with Sunny and Bobby Deol, being reworked as a tribute to Dharmendra following his passing, with the script now focusing on the sons' perspective and likely featuring Karan Deol. Producer Deepak Mukut confirmed it is not shelved and is proceeding with conviction, despite initial doubts.

More Upcoming Films Of Sunny Deol

In addition, Sunny Deol will also be seen in Gadar 3, Ghatak 2, Maa Tujhe Salaam 2, Safar, and the Hindi remake of the South Indian film Joseph. Moreover, Sunny Deol is set for his OTT debut in Netflix legal thriller Ikka, where he plays an advocate forced into a complex case. He stars alongside Akshaye Khanna in the film. Reports also suggest that he will be working with filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, who made the actioner Kill.