Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna's Reunion Ikka To Maa Behen, And Accused: Inside Netflix India's 2026 Lineup

History becomes the backdrop in Hum Hindustani , directed by Rahul Dholakia and starring Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi. The period drama highlights the behind-the-scenes story of India's first election. It is set duirng the period of 1950 ans is inspired by true events. The synopsis of the film reads: "In newly independent India, a team of officials battles chaos, resistance, and impossible odds to deliver the nation's very first democratic election."

One of the most talked about titles is Ikka , directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. The film brings Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna back together 27 years after Border (1997). Deol plays a respected lawyer who is pushed into defending a man (essayed by Khanna) accused of murder. With both actors currently in a strong phase of their careers, Ikka feels timely and intriguing.

Hyderabad: After rolling out a strong South Indian lineup, OTT giant Netflix has now revealed its Hindi originals for the year. From familiar faces, new entrants to emotionally driven stories, it is a mix designed for wide audiences, without losing sight of smaller, character-led narratives.

Saif also appears in Kartavya, a very different kind of film. In this, he plays a police officer forced to confront a personal tragedy. Another story on the police force is the upcoming Ghooskhor Pandat, led by actor Manoj Bajpayee. He is back in the role of a police officer, but this time, he is on on the wrong side of the law. The film writtern by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah shows him as a corrupt police officer. Set in Delhi, the story focuses on greed, fear and the consequences of long-standing compromises.

That sense of a life coming apart also drives Accused, a psychological thriller produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Konkona Sen Sharma plays a well-known doctor whose life is thrown into chaos after she is accused of sexual misconduct. As public opinion turns, the film looks at how quickly trust, reputation and personal relationships can fall apart. Pratibha Ranta, in a key role, brings vulnerability to a story built around doubt and pressure.

Emotion takes centre stage in Gandhari, starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Devashish Makhija. The film follows a mother searching for her abducted daughter after surviving a violent attack that leaves her temporarily blind. What begins as a personal tragedy slowly opens into a larger, more unsettling world, grounded in fear, endurance and determination.

Taking a break from crime thrillers, Maa Behen adds humour to the slate. Starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the film follows a mother and daughter whose already strained relationship is tested further when a dead body turns up in their kitchen. The story blends family drama with suspense, turning everyday domestic space into the centre of a crisis.

The slate also makes room for quieter stories. Vikrant Massey will be featuring in Musafir Cafe, a love story based Divya Prakash Dubey's novel. Then there will be Chumbak, an Aatish Kapadia directorial led by Neena Gupta, a soft tale of family ties and everyday life dynamics.

Apart from original stories, several popular series will also be returning. Lust Stories 3 brings back the anthology format with new stories and performances, while Mismatched reaches its fourth and final season. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 and Dhindora Season 2 is all set to continue with their established worlds, offering humour and comfort viewing alongside the heavier titles.

Overall, Netflix India's 2026 lineup has something for everyone. It moves between big, star-led projects and smaller, character-driven stories, and between history and the present.