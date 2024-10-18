'This Success Has Made Me Emotional': Sunny Deol Looks Back On 20 Years Of Challenges And The Triumph Of Gadar 2

Hyderabad: As Bollywood actor Sunny Deol gears up to celebrate his birthday on October 19, let's reflect on his journey in the film industry. The actor, whose recent film Gadar 2 has broken records and revived his position in the industry, shared his thoughts on the struggles he faced during his career, the importance of family, and the overwhelming love he has received from audiences.

Sunny Deol, the son of legendary actor Dharmendra, has a long-standing legacy in the Indian film industry. However, during an interview with a newswire, the actor candidly admits that between Gadar in 2001 and Gadar 2 in 2023, he faced a difficult phase in his career. "In 2000, after Gadar came out, a struggle period started for me because nobody was coming to me with good scripts. Pata nahi kyun nahi mil rahi this," he revealed. "Between Gadar and Gadar 2, there is a gap of 20 years. While I did a couple of films in between, they weren't impactful," he said.

Deol emphasised that despite the challenges, he never gave up. "Maine kabhi haar nahi maani. I kept moving forward. But the happiness I've received after Gadar 2, it's made me emotional because I had stopped believing in certain things over the last 20 years," he admitted. The massive success of Gadar 2 has reinvigorated his career, with the film emerging as the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Reflecting on the type of cinema he wanted to pursue when he entered the industry, Sunny said, "When I joined the industry, I was clear that I didn't want to do formula films. I was fortunate that I got to do the kind of films I wanted. I didn't want to do the kind of films my father Dharmendra, Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan), and Mithun Ji were doing at the time. Their cinema was different. Eventually, I did some of those films, but I always wanted to be an actor, not a star."

Sunny also touched upon the Deol family's deep-rooted connection to the film industry and the various struggles they have faced over the years. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside his brother Bobby Deol, Sunny opened up about the family's collective effort to make comebacks. He stated, "It has been many years, and many things have unfolded. We were working on multiple fronts, putting in our best efforts. It's not that we weren't trying. I was involved in various projects, Bobby was also trying, and Papa was also working. But after my son's marriage and the arrival of a daughter-in-law in our family, the atmosphere changed completely."

Sunny credited the family's resilience and their bond in helping them navigate the ups and downs of their careers. "We have been in the limelight since the 1960s, and we've seen a lot of things. But the way things are happening this time, and the love we're receiving from the audience, it's something else. Papa gets so much love, and that's why me, Bobby, and the entire family are showered with so much affection."

The actor also spoke about the scepticism surrounding Gadar 2 before its release. He recalled being told that the film, along with its director Anil Sharma, belonged to "old cinema" and that audiences wouldn't be interested in watching it. "But you guys proved them wrong," Sunny said with a smile, acknowledging the fans' pivotal role in the film's success.

As Sunny Deol prepares to celebrate another milestone birthday, he stands on the brink of a new chapter in his career. The immense success of Gadar 2 has not only cemented his status as a beloved star but has also reignited the Deol family's legacy in Bollywood. With projects like Border 2 on the horizon, Sunny continues to push boundaries and win over audiences, proving that persistence and passion can lead to extraordinary comebacks.