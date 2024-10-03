ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sunny Deol Welcomes 'Fauji' Ahan Shetty in Border 2, Teaser Highlights Goosebumps-Inducing Lines

Ahan Shetty joins the cast of Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, heightening excitement for the sequel to the 1997 classic. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is set for release on January 23, 2026.

Ahan Shetty in Border 2 (Photo: Film poster/IANS)

Hyderabad: In a thrilling update for enthusiasts of patriotic cinema, Ahan Shetty, the son of actor Suneil Shetty, has officially joined the cast of the eagerly awaited war film, Border 2. This addition has intensified the excitement surrounding the sequel to the 1997 classic, Border.

On Thursday, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share an introductory video featuring this announcement. The clip, underscored by the timeless song "Sandese Aate Hai" by Sonu Nigam, includes a voiceover from Ahan. Alongside the video, Deol wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2 🇮🇳."

The video also showcases Ahan delivering powerful lines that evoke a strong sense of patriotism: "Jisse paar nahin karpata dushaman woh nato koi lakir hai na diwar na khai hai. Aur kya hai yeh border? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hai." His impactful delivery resonates deeply, stirring emotions among viewers.

Ahan's casting seemingly pays homage to the legacy of the original film. The response from netizens is overwhelming, with many expressing nostalgia in the comments. One user remarked, "Bhairav Singh ki yaad aagyi 😍 Superrrrrb Teaser," referring to Suneil Shetty’s iconic role as Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the original. Another commented, "Generations of swag: From Suniel sir to Ahan baba, the Shetty legacy shines on. 🇮🇳❤️." Ahan himself responded to Deol's post, saying, "It’s an honour to stand by your side @iamsunnydeol sir 🙏🏼🇮🇳."

After the 27th anniversary celebration of the original Border, the makers confirmed plans for the sequel. Prior to Ahan, the makers announced Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh joining the cast. Border 2 is being produced by a team that includes Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh at the helm as director. The film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

The original Border, which premiered in 1997, is a landmark film in Indian cinema, portraying the 1971 India-Pakistan war with a stellar cast that featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna. Its memorable soundtrack, particularly the hit song "Sandese Aate Hai," continues to strike a chord with audiences for decades.

