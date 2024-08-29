ETV Bharat / entertainment

SDGM: Sunny Deol Shares Sneak Peek As He Enjoys 'Roads And Shoot' In Hyderabad - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SDGM. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his time in the city.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sunny Deol is seen enjoying the atmosphere in Hyderabad, captioning his post with, "Out and about! Enjoying the roads and shoot in Hyderabad (followed by a thumbs up and three red heart emojis)." The post quickly garnered attention, with thousands of likes and comments from fans who are eagerly anticipating his new project.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, also provided updates on the film's progress. The makers shared a couple of pictures from the set, featuring the film's crew, highlighting the high-octane action sequences being shot under the supervision of stunt director Peter Hein. The caption of the post read, "SDGM shoot is in full-on action mode," hinting at the thrilling elements the movie promises to deliver.

The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is already generating significant buzz, especially with the involvement of Sunny Deol, who is known for his action-packed roles. SDGM also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others. With Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory producing the film, the project is expected to be a massive entertainer that combines action with strong performances.