ETV Bharat / entertainment

SDGM: Sunny Deol Shares Sneak Peek As He Enjoys 'Roads And Shoot' In Hyderabad - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Sunny Deol is in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film SDGM, directed by Gopichand Malineni. He shared a video on Instagram, enjoying the city, while the production house Mythri Movie Makers teased high-octane action scenes. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra.

Sunny Deol Is Enjoying Hyderabad 'Roads' Amidst SDGM Shoot - Watch
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SDGM. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his time in the city.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sunny Deol is seen enjoying the atmosphere in Hyderabad, captioning his post with, "Out and about! Enjoying the roads and shoot in Hyderabad (followed by a thumbs up and three red heart emojis)." The post quickly garnered attention, with thousands of likes and comments from fans who are eagerly anticipating his new project.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, also provided updates on the film's progress. The makers shared a couple of pictures from the set, featuring the film's crew, highlighting the high-octane action sequences being shot under the supervision of stunt director Peter Hein. The caption of the post read, "SDGM shoot is in full-on action mode," hinting at the thrilling elements the movie promises to deliver.

The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is already generating significant buzz, especially with the involvement of Sunny Deol, who is known for his action-packed roles. SDGM also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others. With Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory producing the film, the project is expected to be a massive entertainer that combines action with strong performances.

READ MORE

  1. Border 2: Varun Dhawan Joins Sunny Deol as Fauji in Epic War Drama
  2. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
  3. 'Mass Feast Loading': Sunny Deol's Film With Pushpa Makers Goes On Floors - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film, tentatively titled SDGM. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a video, giving fans a glimpse of his time in the city.

In the video shared on Instagram, Sunny Deol is seen enjoying the atmosphere in Hyderabad, captioning his post with, "Out and about! Enjoying the roads and shoot in Hyderabad (followed by a thumbs up and three red heart emojis)." The post quickly garnered attention, with thousands of likes and comments from fans who are eagerly anticipating his new project.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, also provided updates on the film's progress. The makers shared a couple of pictures from the set, featuring the film's crew, highlighting the high-octane action sequences being shot under the supervision of stunt director Peter Hein. The caption of the post read, "SDGM shoot is in full-on action mode," hinting at the thrilling elements the movie promises to deliver.

The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is already generating significant buzz, especially with the involvement of Sunny Deol, who is known for his action-packed roles. SDGM also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others. With Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory producing the film, the project is expected to be a massive entertainer that combines action with strong performances.

READ MORE

  1. Border 2: Varun Dhawan Joins Sunny Deol as Fauji in Epic War Drama
  2. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
  3. 'Mass Feast Loading': Sunny Deol's Film With Pushpa Makers Goes On Floors - See Pics
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUNNY DEOL FILM SDGMSDGM FILM SHOOTSUNNY DEOL IN HYDERABADSUNNY DEOLSUNNY DEOL SDGM HYDERABAD SHOOT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.