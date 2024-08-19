ETV Bharat / entertainment

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

On Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, and Kunal Kemmu shared heartwarming moments with their siblings on social media, celebrating the bond and significance of the festival with affectionate messages and photos.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
Kangana Ranaut, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sunny Deol (ANI photo)

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings is marked across India on August 19. This significant day allows siblings to express their love and commitment to one another by tying the sacred thread, known as Rakhi, as a symbol of protection and affection. Many notable personalities from the film industry have taken to their social media platforms to reminisce about their relationships and share heartfelt moments through photos and messages.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan posted a series of images on her social media, highlighting her celebration of Raksha Bandhan with her brothers, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Among the images, she also included family snapshots featuring her father, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her aunt, Soha Ali Khan. Alongside these lovely images, she wrote in the caption "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sunny Deol, who last appeared in the blockbuster movie Gadar 2, also embraced the spirit of the festival. He took to Instagram to share a childhood photograph with his sister, expressing his affection with the caption, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sisters," followed by several red heart emojis that conveyed his warmth.

Kangana Ranaut opted for her Instagram Story to share an array of pictures featuring herself with her brother, Aksht Ranaut. The images captured heartwarming moments of Kangana embracing her brother and offering him sweets, highlighting their strong sibling connection.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

Randeep Hooda also celebrated the occasion by posting cheerful photos alongside his sister, Anjali. In his post, he conveyed his wishes, saying, "Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. May we always bring joy, safety and respect to each other. I always got your back sis (you always have mine)."

Kunal Kemmu has shared two pictures with his sister, one of which is a throwback from their childhood. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. May the thread on our wrists be a symbol of restraint that each man must have on himself when he interacts with any woman or judges her based on her appearance or behaviour. May it teach each man to love respect and treat women well. She doesn’t need to be our mother or sister for us to show her the same respect. While we promise our sisters to be their protectors let’s also protect women from the inhuman thoughts and actions that some of us men have the potential to exhibit. I hope we value this thread on our wrists and let it keep the demons within tied up for good."

Lastly, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor captured a light-hearted moment with Arjun Kapoor, showcasing Khushi tying a Rakhi on Arjun's wrist, further highlighting the fun and jovial spirit that accompanies this festive celebration.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Khushi Kapoor's IG Story)

As siblings across the country partake in these joyful traditions, their heartfelt messages and memories reflect the deep bonds that Raksha Bandhan symbolises.

READ MORE

  1. From Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts
  2. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Rakhi with Lord Shiva At Puri Beach
  3. WATCH: Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham for Special Puja on Last Monday of Sawan

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings is marked across India on August 19. This significant day allows siblings to express their love and commitment to one another by tying the sacred thread, known as Rakhi, as a symbol of protection and affection. Many notable personalities from the film industry have taken to their social media platforms to reminisce about their relationships and share heartfelt moments through photos and messages.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan posted a series of images on her social media, highlighting her celebration of Raksha Bandhan with her brothers, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Among the images, she also included family snapshots featuring her father, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her aunt, Soha Ali Khan. Alongside these lovely images, she wrote in the caption "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sunny Deol, who last appeared in the blockbuster movie Gadar 2, also embraced the spirit of the festival. He took to Instagram to share a childhood photograph with his sister, expressing his affection with the caption, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sisters," followed by several red heart emojis that conveyed his warmth.

Kangana Ranaut opted for her Instagram Story to share an array of pictures featuring herself with her brother, Aksht Ranaut. The images captured heartwarming moments of Kangana embracing her brother and offering him sweets, highlighting their strong sibling connection.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

Randeep Hooda also celebrated the occasion by posting cheerful photos alongside his sister, Anjali. In his post, he conveyed his wishes, saying, "Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. May we always bring joy, safety and respect to each other. I always got your back sis (you always have mine)."

Kunal Kemmu has shared two pictures with his sister, one of which is a throwback from their childhood. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. May the thread on our wrists be a symbol of restraint that each man must have on himself when he interacts with any woman or judges her based on her appearance or behaviour. May it teach each man to love respect and treat women well. She doesn’t need to be our mother or sister for us to show her the same respect. While we promise our sisters to be their protectors let’s also protect women from the inhuman thoughts and actions that some of us men have the potential to exhibit. I hope we value this thread on our wrists and let it keep the demons within tied up for good."

Lastly, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor captured a light-hearted moment with Arjun Kapoor, showcasing Khushi tying a Rakhi on Arjun's wrist, further highlighting the fun and jovial spirit that accompanies this festive celebration.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion
Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Khushi Kapoor's IG Story)

As siblings across the country partake in these joyful traditions, their heartfelt messages and memories reflect the deep bonds that Raksha Bandhan symbolises.

READ MORE

  1. From Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts
  2. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Sand Rakhi with Lord Shiva At Puri Beach
  3. WATCH: Devotees Throng Kashi Vishwanath Dham for Special Puja on Last Monday of Sawan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAKSHA BANDHAN SPECIALCELEBS RAKHI WISHBOLLYWOOD NEWSRAKSHA BANDHAN 2024CELEBS ON RAKSHA BANDHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.