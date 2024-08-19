Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut, Share Sibling Love On Special Occasion

Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings is marked across India on August 19. This significant day allows siblings to express their love and commitment to one another by tying the sacred thread, known as Rakhi, as a symbol of protection and affection. Many notable personalities from the film industry have taken to their social media platforms to reminisce about their relationships and share heartfelt moments through photos and messages.

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan posted a series of images on her social media, highlighting her celebration of Raksha Bandhan with her brothers, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Among the images, she also included family snapshots featuring her father, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her aunt, Soha Ali Khan. Alongside these lovely images, she wrote in the caption "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Sunny Deol, who last appeared in the blockbuster movie Gadar 2, also embraced the spirit of the festival. He took to Instagram to share a childhood photograph with his sister, expressing his affection with the caption, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sisters," followed by several red heart emojis that conveyed his warmth.

Kangana Ranaut opted for her Instagram Story to share an array of pictures featuring herself with her brother, Aksht Ranaut. The images captured heartwarming moments of Kangana embracing her brother and offering him sweets, highlighting their strong sibling connection.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

Randeep Hooda also celebrated the occasion by posting cheerful photos alongside his sister, Anjali. In his post, he conveyed his wishes, saying, "Happy Rakshabandhan to everyone. May we always bring joy, safety and respect to each other. I always got your back sis (you always have mine)."

Kunal Kemmu has shared two pictures with his sister, one of which is a throwback from their childhood. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. May the thread on our wrists be a symbol of restraint that each man must have on himself when he interacts with any woman or judges her based on her appearance or behaviour. May it teach each man to love respect and treat women well. She doesn’t need to be our mother or sister for us to show her the same respect. While we promise our sisters to be their protectors let’s also protect women from the inhuman thoughts and actions that some of us men have the potential to exhibit. I hope we value this thread on our wrists and let it keep the demons within tied up for good."

Lastly, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor captured a light-hearted moment with Arjun Kapoor, showcasing Khushi tying a Rakhi on Arjun's wrist, further highlighting the fun and jovial spirit that accompanies this festive celebration.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 (Khushi Kapoor's IG Story)

As siblings across the country partake in these joyful traditions, their heartfelt messages and memories reflect the deep bonds that Raksha Bandhan symbolises.