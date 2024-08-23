ETV Bharat / entertainment

Border 2: Varun Dhawan Joins Sunny Deol as Fauji in Epic War Drama

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 23, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

Varun Dhawan will star alongside Sunny Deol in the upcoming war drama Border 2, marking a significant moment in his career. The film, a sequel to the 1997 classic, will revisit the Battle of Longewala and is set for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Sunny Deol Introduces Varun Dhawan as Fauji in Border 2
Sunny Deol Introduces Varun Dhawan as Fauji in Border 2 (ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to join the cast of the much-anticipated war drama Border 2, alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol. The film, a sequel to the iconic 1997 classic Border, marks a significant moment in Dhawan’s career as he takes on the role of a soldier, or 'fauji', a dream role of the actor. Sunny Deol, who starred in the original film, introduced Dhawan as part of the film’s battalion through a social media video.

Deol’s announcement video encapsulated the emotional gravity of the film, celebrating the legacy of the first installment with the popular track 'Sandese Aate Hai' performed by Sonu Nigam. Dhawan expressed his excitement on Instagram, reminiscing about watching Border as a young boy and the profound impact it had on him. He praised the film's portrayal of national pride and the armed forces, acknowledging the opportunity to work with J.P. Dutta, the director of the original film, and Deol, his childhood hero.

Dhawan described the experience as a pivotal moment in his career and expressed his eagerness to contribute to what promises to be India's largest war film. Border 2 will revisit the setting of the Battle of Longewala and is set to commence shooting in October this year. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is slated for release on January 23, 2026.

