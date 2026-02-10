Independence Day 2026 Box Office Clash: Aamir Khan - Sunny Deol Film Lahore 1947 VS Kartik Aaryan Starrer Nagzilla And More
Lahore 1947 is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Nagzilla, while Battle of Galwan and Love And War may join the box office war.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 10, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Independence Day 2026 is slowly turning into one of the busiest and most exciting box office windows in recent times. Big stars and big budgets are all lining up for mid-August. At the centre of it all is Lahore 1947, the upcoming period drama backed by Aamir Khan Productions, which has now officially locked its release date.
Aamir Khan Productions announced on Instagram that Lahore 1947 will release in theatres on August 13, 2026, right in the Independence Day week. The announcement immediately grabbed attention, not just for the film's strong subject, but also because it sets up a major box office clash with Kartik Aaryan's fantasy entertainer Nagzilla, which is slated for August 14, 2026.
Sharing the update, the production house wrote, "A powerful collaboration for the first time: Aamir Khan × Sunny Deol × Rajkumar Santoshi. We are happy to announce #Lahore1947 will release in theatres on 13th August 2026."
A Powerful First-Time Collaboration
Lahore 1947 brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. The film is a period drama set around the time of Partition and promises strong emotions and patriotic feelings.
The cast includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity G. Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The technical team is equally impressive. Music is by A. R. Rahman, lyrics by Javed Akhtar, cinematography by Santosh Sivan, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and production design by Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray. The dialogues are penned by Rajkumar Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat.
Box Office Clash with Kartik Aaryan's Nagzilla
Lahore 1947 faces box office competition with Kartik Aaryan starrer Nagzilla. The comedy fanstasy is scheduled to to release on August 14, 2026, during Naag Panchami. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and backed by Karan Johar, Nagzilla is a fantasy film where Kartik plays an Ichchadhari Naag named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Announcing the date, Kartik wrote, "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar… Naag Panchami par… 14 August 2026 ko."
The film marks Kartik's second collaboration with KJo after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in December 2025 but failed at the box office. Despite that setback, Nagzilla has strong buzz due to its unique concept and heavy VFX.
More Trouble Ahead: Battle Of Galwan and Love And War
As if two films were not enough, reports suggest that Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan might also move from its April release to Independence Day week. While there is no official confirmation yet, industry insiders believe the patriotic theme suits the August window. A source told a newswire that the shift is being done to "maximise audience engagement during a period associated with patriotic sentiment."
Adding to the chaos is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is reportedly eyeing August 2026, with August 14 emerging as a strong option. If that happens, the box office could see a three or even four-way clash.
Read More