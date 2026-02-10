ETV Bharat / entertainment

Independence Day 2026 Box Office Clash: Aamir Khan - Sunny Deol Film Lahore 1947 VS Kartik Aaryan Starrer Nagzilla And More

Hyderabad: Independence Day 2026 is slowly turning into one of the busiest and most exciting box office windows in recent times. Big stars and big budgets are all lining up for mid-August. At the centre of it all is Lahore 1947, the upcoming period drama backed by Aamir Khan Productions, which has now officially locked its release date.

Aamir Khan Productions announced on Instagram that Lahore 1947 will release in theatres on August 13, 2026, right in the Independence Day week. The announcement immediately grabbed attention, not just for the film's strong subject, but also because it sets up a major box office clash with Kartik Aaryan's fantasy entertainer Nagzilla, which is slated for August 14, 2026.

Sharing the update, the production house wrote, "A powerful collaboration for the first time: Aamir Khan × Sunny Deol × Rajkumar Santoshi. We are happy to announce #Lahore1947 will release in theatres on 13th August 2026."

A Powerful First-Time Collaboration

Lahore 1947 brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi, and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. The film is a period drama set around the time of Partition and promises strong emotions and patriotic feelings.