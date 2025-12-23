ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Dhurandhar Go Too Far In Glorifying Rehman Dakait? Review From Pakistan Hints So

He began his post on a positive note. He wrote that he genuinely liked the film. He praised the cinematography and direction. According to him, Dhurandhar was engaging and well-made. He described it as a "good watch" overall. However, his discomfort began with the portrayal of Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait.

The review was posted on Reddit by a user who identified himself as a Pakistani from Karachi. The film is partly set in Karachi's Lyari area, which has a long and troubled history of gang wars. This made the viewing experience more personal for him.

Hyderabad: A Pakistani movie buff's review of Dhurandhar has sparked fresh discussion online, especially around how real-life gangsters have been portrayed in the film. While the viewer praised the movie's craft and performances, he also raised concerns about what he felt was the "glorification" of a known criminal figure.

The reviewer said that Rehman Dakait was shown in a way that felt too heroic. He admitted that the film is fictional. Still, he found it hard to disconnect from reality. He explained that he grew up hearing stories about the real Rehman Dakait and his violent past.

He wrote that watching such a character being glorified felt unsettling. To explain his point, he gave an example. He asked how Indian audiences would feel if someone played Dawood Ibrahim in a film and portrayed him as a larger-than-life hero.

The reviewer felt that changing the character's name might have reduced the discomfort. He also pointed out a small detail that, according to him, was inaccurate. He said Karachi police officer Chaudhary Aslam was known for not wearing a bulletproof vest, even during dangerous encounters. The film, he felt, missed this detail. Despite these issues, he ended his review by saying the film was still enjoyable.

Another Reddit Review Echoes Similar Feelings

Another Reddit user, also from Karachi, shared a similar point of view. This reviewer praised the acting and character performances in Dhurandhar. However, he felt the story leaned heavily into fiction. He said Rehman Dakait was not as powerful or "badass" as shown in the movie. While he acknowledged that Rehman was a brutal criminal, he felt the film turned him into a glorified figure.

He described Rehman as a gang leader, nothing more. He added that the Lyari gang wars were a dark period for Karachi. Still, he praised the way Karachi was shown. He felt the atmosphere and setting reflected the real city during that troubled time.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative working undercover in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait. Its total domestic net collection now stands at approximately Rs 571.75 crore. Worldwide, the film has crossed Rs 870 crore.