Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Double Of Avatar Fire And Ash Despite Over 50 pc Dip On Monday
Dhurandhar slows on day 18 after breaching the Rs 550 crore mark. However, it made more than Avatar Fire And Ash in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 23, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: This is the story of Dhurandhar on day 18. After roaring through three weekends and holding strong on weekdays, the film finally showed signs of fatigue on its third Monday. Still, even this slowdown comes after a historic and record-breaking run that has firmly placed the Ranveer Singh starrer among the biggest Indian films ever.
Here is a breakdown of Dhurandhar box office from its opening day to now.
The spy-actioner hit theatres on December 5. On day 1, the film collected a decent Rs 28 crore net in India. On day 2 (Saturday), it made Rs 32 crore, followed by Rs 43 cr on day 3 (Sunday). The growing momentum showed clear word-of-mouth support. Audiences praised the film's action, performances, and scale. Dhurandhar wrapped its opening weekend on a strong note of Rs 103 cr.
#Dhurandhar becomes the HIGHEST GROSSER of Indian cinema in 2025, surpassing the lifetime worldwide gross of #KantaraChapter1 (₹815 Cr). While #Kantara released in multiple languages, Dhurandhar has achieved this monumental feat in a single language.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 22, 2025
With a Day 17 worldwide… pic.twitter.com/3zy69MDGP4
However, collections dipped on Monday minting Rs 23.25 crore. The film gained momentum over the weekdays, making Rs 27 cr on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, ending its week 1 total at Rs 207.25 cr. This placed the film among the biggest opening weeks for a Hindi film in recent years.
The second Friday witnessed a massive uptick. Day 8 (Friday) saw Rs 32.5 crore, day 9 (Saturday) brought in Rs 53 crore, and day 8 (Sunday) got bigger with Rs 58 cr. For the unversed, second Saturday and Sunday numbers were higher than the first weekend, which is a rarity.
The film marked its second week with a total of Rs 253.25 cr in the domestic market. Braving new releases, Dhurandhar stood tall all through its third week as well. On day 15 (Friday), the film made Rs 22.5 crore and then Rs 34.25 crore and Rs 38.5 crore, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The third weekend rounded off at an undefeated Rs 95.25 cr, showing strong hold.
man, the craze and hype of #Dhurandhar is unreal man. This is 4K Laser Dolby Atmos curved screen in CityPride Kharadi, as you can see in this picture, even first row is filled in a late night show that too when #AvatarFireAndAsh is here for 3 days. unreal, unheard of, absolutely… pic.twitter.com/UFO9YLUrru— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) December 21, 2025
On day 18 (Monday), Dhurandhar earned Rs 16 crore, according to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk. This marked the first time the film fell below the Rs 20 crore mark. The overall Hindi occupancy stood at 28.76 pc, with better turnout during evening and night shows. The film is now officially the biggest Hindi film of 2025.
After 18 days, Dhurandhar has collected:
- India net: Rs 571.75 crore
- India gross: approx. Rs 686 crore
- Worldwide gross: Rs 845–872 crore (approx.)
|Day/Week
|India Net
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 cr
|Week 2
|Rs 253.25 cr
|Day 15
|Rs 22.5 cr
|Day 16
|Rs 34.25 cr
|Day 17
|Rs 38.5 cr
|Day 18 (Monday)
|Rs 16 cr
|Total
|Rs 571.75 cr
Data source: Sacnilk
Records Broken Along the Way
Dhurandhar has shattered several major records. It entered the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in domestic net collections, supassing Animal (Rs 553 crore), Gadar 2, Pathaan, and several other blockbusters. It has become Ranveer Singh's highest-earning film ever. Dhurandhar is now the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide in 2025. Notably, the film achieved these numbers without heavy reliance on dubbed versions.
Dhu...Ran...Dhar Revolution! 🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) December 22, 2025
Book your tickets.
🔗 - https://t.co/cXj3M5DFbc#Dhurandhar Ruling Cinemas Worldwide.@RanveerOfficial #AkshayeKhanna @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #SaraArjun @bolbedibol @AdityaDharFilms #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 #JioStudios… pic.twitter.com/J1pzTqQDTy
Overseas and North America Performance
Overseas, Dhurandhar has been a massive success. The film has made Rs 186 cr approx in overseas market till day 17. It is on track to become Ranveer Singh's first Rs 200 crore overseas film. In North America, the film ranked 8th for the week, earning $2.5 million, outperforming several Hollywood titles.
#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR' NEARS ₹ 200 CR MARK OVERSEAS... #Dhurandhar is having a dream run in international markets... The total *after Weekend 3* [without UAE-GCC] is a massive ₹ 186.15 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2025
⭐️ Week 1: $ 7.800 million
⭐️ Week 2: $ 9.238 million
Weekend 3 –
⭐️ Fri: $ 1.050… pic.twitter.com/w5XoJFeNyg
Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash
Despite facing competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dhurandhar stayed ahead in India. On its 18th day, Dhurandhar made Rs 16 crore, while Avatar 3 made an estimated Rs 8.5 crore on Monday. The Hindi film earned nearly double the collection of the Hollywood release.
About the Film
The Aditya Dhar directorial stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. A sequel has already been announced and is set to release on March 19 next year.
Read More