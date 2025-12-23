ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Double Of Avatar Fire And Ash Despite Over 50 pc Dip On Monday

Hyderabad: This is the story of Dhurandhar on day 18. After roaring through three weekends and holding strong on weekdays, the film finally showed signs of fatigue on its third Monday. Still, even this slowdown comes after a historic and record-breaking run that has firmly placed the Ranveer Singh starrer among the biggest Indian films ever.

Here is a breakdown of Dhurandhar box office from its opening day to now.

The spy-actioner hit theatres on December 5. On day 1, the film collected a decent Rs 28 crore net in India. On day 2 (Saturday), it made Rs 32 crore, followed by Rs 43 cr on day 3 (Sunday). The growing momentum showed clear word-of-mouth support. Audiences praised the film's action, performances, and scale. Dhurandhar wrapped its opening weekend on a strong note of Rs 103 cr.

However, collections dipped on Monday minting Rs 23.25 crore. The film gained momentum over the weekdays, making Rs 27 cr on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, ending its week 1 total at Rs 207.25 cr. This placed the film among the biggest opening weeks for a Hindi film in recent years.

The second Friday witnessed a massive uptick. Day 8 (Friday) saw Rs 32.5 crore, day 9 (Saturday) brought in Rs 53 crore, and day 8 (Sunday) got bigger with Rs 58 cr. For the unversed, second Saturday and Sunday numbers were higher than the first weekend, which is a rarity.

The film marked its second week with a total of Rs 253.25 cr in the domestic market. Braving new releases, Dhurandhar stood tall all through its third week as well. On day 15 (Friday), the film made Rs 22.5 crore and then Rs 34.25 crore and Rs 38.5 crore, on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The third weekend rounded off at an undefeated Rs 95.25 cr, showing strong hold.