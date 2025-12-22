ETV Bharat / entertainment

Christmas 2025 Releases: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Vrusshabha, Anaconda & More

Hyderabad: There is a variety of movies releasing in cinemas this Christmas. Two of the most awaited films are Kartik Aaryan's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Mohanlal's Vrusshabha. Telugu sports drama Champion, Shambhala, and Hollywood's Anaconda are among the other Christmas releases.

The following is a list of films releasing on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025:

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania

Samir Vidwans's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) is about two people falling in love while self-discovering. As family pressures challenge their relationship, they part ways but hope to meet again. Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the romantic comedy is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. With cinematography handled by Anil Mehta, the film was shot in Croatia, Nawalgarh in Rajasthan, Taj Mahal in Agra and Mumbai for 57 days.

Vrusshabha

Genre: Fantasy action drama

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju

Vrusshabha, written and directed by Nanda Kishore, is about a rich diamond businessman whose peaceful life is shaken when his son visits their ancestral village, bringing back painful memories of a violent past. The film, which stars Mohanlal in the titular role, is jointly produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. Battles scenes involving Mohanlal were filmed in Mysore, and in February 2025, the superstar announced the completion of the film's shoot.

Champion