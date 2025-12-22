Christmas 2025 Releases: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Vrusshabha, Anaconda & More
Christmas 2025 will see major theatrical releases across genres, including Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Mohanlal's Vrusshabha.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 22, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: There is a variety of movies releasing in cinemas this Christmas. Two of the most awaited films are Kartik Aaryan's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Mohanlal's Vrusshabha. Telugu sports drama Champion, Shambhala, and Hollywood's Anaconda are among the other Christmas releases.
The following is a list of films releasing on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025:
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Tiku Talsania
Samir Vidwans's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) is about two people falling in love while self-discovering. As family pressures challenge their relationship, they part ways but hope to meet again. Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the romantic comedy is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. With cinematography handled by Anil Mehta, the film was shot in Croatia, Nawalgarh in Rajasthan, Taj Mahal in Agra and Mumbai for 57 days.
Vrusshabha
Genre: Fantasy action drama
Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay, Neha Saxena, Vinay Varma, Ramachandra Raju
Vrusshabha, written and directed by Nanda Kishore, is about a rich diamond businessman whose peaceful life is shaken when his son visits their ancestral village, bringing back painful memories of a violent past. The film, which stars Mohanlal in the titular role, is jointly produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures, in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios. Battles scenes involving Mohanlal were filmed in Mysore, and in February 2025, the superstar announced the completion of the film's shoot.
Champion
Genre: Period sports action
Cast: Roshann Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Kruthi Kanj Singh Rathod, Bhavani Neerati, Hyper Aadi, Edward Sonnenblick
Helmed by Pradeep Advaitham, Champion is set in pre-independence Secunderabad and follows Michael, a talented footballer whose dream of going to London takes an unexpected turn that changes his life forever. Written by Pradeep Advaitham and Rutham Samar, the film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, Gemini Kiran, and GK Mohan under the banners of Concept Films, Swapna Cinema, Vyjayanthi Movies, Zee Studios, and Anandi Art Creations.
Shambhala
Genre: Supernatural thriller
Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Swasika Vijay, Ravi Varma
Shambhala is about a meteor that falls into a very superstitious village in the 1980s, leading to strange events and forcing a non-believing scientist to face an ancient, unexplainable horror. Directed by Ugandhar Muni, the movie blends science with ancient beliefs and mythical elements. Shambhala is produced by Rajashekhar Annabhimoju, Mahidhar Reddy under the banner of Shining Pictures.
Genie
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Ravi Mohan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty
Directed by Bhuvanesh Arjunan with music by AR Rahman, Genie blends folklore with social commentary, especially on casteism. Though specific detailed plot points remain under wraps, it hints at a magical adventure with deep emotional and societal themes. Bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under the production house Vels Films International, the movie is a multi-lingual project and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Anaconda
Genre: Action comedy
Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, Ione Skye, Ben Lawson
Anaconda, a meta-reboot of the 1997 film of the same name, is about four childhood friends who go to the Amazon to remake the 1997 film Anaconda for fun. However, their trip turns dangerous when they encounter a real giant snake and struggle to survive. Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is written by Gormican and Kevin Etten.