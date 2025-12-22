ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yearender 2025: From 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' To Coldplay's Kiss Cam, Viral Moments That Ruled The Internet

Hyderabad: The year 2025 was not just about big films, chart-topping songs, or sporting victories. It was also about moments that exploded on social media and refused to be ignored. Some were funny and some were awkward.

From Yuzvendra Chahal choosing a bold t-shirt to his divorce hearing to the infamous Coldplay kiss scam controversy, this year saw it all. Here's a look back at some of the viral moments that truly ruled the entertainment world in 2025.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Bold T-shirt

One of the most talked-about viral moments of the year came from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On the day of his final divorce hearing with choreographer Dhanashree Verma, Chahal arrived wearing a T-shirt that read: "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy."

The phrase instantly grabbed attention. Photos spread across social media within minutes. Netizens tried to decode the message. Was it shade? Was it sarcasm? Or was it just fashion?

Months later, Chahal finally explained the reason behind the T-shirt during a podcast. He said he did not want drama. He only wanted to give one clear message, and he felt the T-shirt did that job.

Chahal admitted that something from the other side prompted him to respond. He stressed that he did not abuse anyone or speak ill of anyone. According to him, the message was about self-respect and self-reliance. He also revealed that the divorce settlement process was tough and that he had signed a "good deal."

The moment stood out because it showed how even silence, paired with the right words on a T-shirt, can speak louder than long statements.

Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun: When Affection Became Controversy