Yearender 2025: From 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' To Coldplay's Kiss Cam, Viral Moments That Ruled The Internet
From bold statements to awkward encounters, 2025 saw viral moments spark debates and memes. Here's a look back into the year.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 22, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2025 was not just about big films, chart-topping songs, or sporting victories. It was also about moments that exploded on social media and refused to be ignored. Some were funny and some were awkward.
From Yuzvendra Chahal choosing a bold t-shirt to his divorce hearing to the infamous Coldplay kiss scam controversy, this year saw it all. Here's a look back at some of the viral moments that truly ruled the entertainment world in 2025.
Yuzvendra Chahal's Bold T-shirt
One of the most talked-about viral moments of the year came from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. On the day of his final divorce hearing with choreographer Dhanashree Verma, Chahal arrived wearing a T-shirt that read: "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy."
The phrase instantly grabbed attention. Photos spread across social media within minutes. Netizens tried to decode the message. Was it shade? Was it sarcasm? Or was it just fashion?
Chahal Coming Out from court after divorce 😂🤝 #yujvendrachahal #Beyourownsugardaddy pic.twitter.com/6Xz9NBiOo4— Er. vikash kumar (@YVickyvikash) March 20, 2025
Months later, Chahal finally explained the reason behind the T-shirt during a podcast. He said he did not want drama. He only wanted to give one clear message, and he felt the T-shirt did that job.
Chahal admitted that something from the other side prompted him to respond. He stressed that he did not abuse anyone or speak ill of anyone. According to him, the message was about self-respect and self-reliance. He also revealed that the divorce settlement process was tough and that he had signed a "good deal."
The moment stood out because it showed how even silence, paired with the right words on a T-shirt, can speak louder than long statements.
Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun: When Affection Became Controversy
Another viral storm erupted around actor Rakesh Bedi during the trailer launch of the film Dhurandhar. A video showed Bedi hugging and giving a peck on the shoulder to his co-actor Sara Arjun, who plays his on-screen daughter.
The internet reacted strongly. Many accused the veteran actor of inappropriate behaviour. The clip went viral, and the criticism continued for weeks.
Rakesh Bedi finally addressed the issue and called the outrage "stupid." He explained that Sara is less than half his age and that they share a warm, father-daughter-like bond. According to him, such gestures were normal on set and were always done with respect.
He also pointed out that Sara's parents were present at the event. Bedi questioned why anyone would assume ill intent in such a public space. He said the problem lay in the viewer’s perception, not in the gesture itself.
Udit Narayan and the Kiss Controversy
At an event, veteran playback singer Udit Narayan kissed a female fan, igniting online debate. Many questioned boundaries, consent, and appropriateness, especially given the singer's age and public stature. In his defence, the singer said some fans express love through gestures like handshakes, hugs, or kisses. He also suggested that there might be an ulterior motive behind circulating the videos now
Lol😭— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 31, 2025
pic.twitter.com/bIVc4VJr2d
Coldplay's Kiss Cam Scandal
One of the shocking viral moments of 2025 came from a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts. During the show, frontman Chris Martin drew attention to a couple shown on the big screen during a kiss cam moment.
The man and woman were seen embracing before suddenly pulling away and hiding their faces. Chris Martin jokingly remarked, "Either they're having an affair, or they're very shy."
CEO and HR head from Astronomer caught having an affair on the jumbotron at Coldplay’s Boston concert— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 17, 2025
pic.twitter.com/agdsCX3kYa
That joke changed everything. The couple was soon identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot. Rumours of an extramarital affair spread rapidly, especially after reports claimed Byron was married.
These viral incidents show how quickly moments can be judged, amplified, and turned into public debates. In 2025, the internet acted as judge, jury, and commentator. Intent often took a backseat to perception. Context was lost, and clips became headlines.
READ MORE
- Yearender 2025 | From Kantara Chapter 1's Roar To Dhurandhar's Surge: Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of The Year
- Yearender 2025 | FA9LA, Dabidi Dibidi, Chikri Chikri & More - Songs Whose Hook Steps Broke The Internet
- Yearender 2025 | From Samantha To Selena: The Most Talked-About Celebrity Weddings And Stories Behind Them