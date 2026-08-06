Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Is Ready To Settle Old Scores; Returns Stronger, Darker & Deadlier As Shivam Pandit
Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2. The trailer teases intense action, emotions and mystery without revealing the story.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming romantic action drama Awarapan 2 was released on Thursday, August 6. It brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nearly 19 years after the first film. The sequel marks the return of one of the actor’s most loved characters and promises a story filled with action, emotions and revenge. While the trailer creates excitement with its visuals and performances, it does not reveal much about the film’s actual storyline.
The trailer opens with a scene in which Shivam is seen hanging from a pole in heavy rain with a metal rod pierced through his chest. Soon after, Shabana Azmi, who plays the antagonist, makes an entry as Nafisa and says, "Kitni haseen shakal hai, maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhein? (What a beautiful face you have, are you eager to meet death?)"
The promo then takes viewers through a series of intense action scenes, emotional moments and confrontations. Emraan Hashmi returns as an older and more broken Shivam, who is still carrying the pain of losing Aaliyah, played by Shriya Saran in the first film. This time, he appears to be on a mission driven by revenge and redemption.
One of the trailer’s most interesting moments shows Shivam being treated by a group of monks after suffering serious injuries. He is later seen walking alongside them before the trailer shifts back to action sequences. However, despite showing several important moments, the trailer keeps the main plot under wraps.
Disha Patani joins the franchise as Zara and appears to play an important role in Shivam’s journey. Other cast members include Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.
Towards the end of the trailer, Shivam delivers a warning to his enemies, saying, "Maut, mera usse ek purana rishta hai, ek karz hai (Death - I have an old bond with it, a debt)." He later ends the promo with another impactful dialogue: "Ek-ek karke maroge ya sab saath mein? (Will you die one by one, or all together?)"
Like the first film, music continues to play an important role in Awarapan 2. The trailer uses Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, as its background track. Songs released earlier, including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao, have already received a positive response from fans.
The film’s music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel.
Ahead of its release, Awarapan 2 also received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has been awarded a U/A 16+ certificate after a few changes were made. Following the edits, it was certified on August 5. The final runtime of the film is 2 hours, 20 minutes and 20 seconds.
Presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.