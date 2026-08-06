ETV Bharat / entertainment

Awarapan 2 Trailer: Emraan Hashmi Is Ready To Settle Old Scores; Returns Stronger, Darker & Deadlier As Shivam Pandit

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming romantic action drama Awarapan 2 was released on Thursday, August 6. It brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit nearly 19 years after the first film. The sequel marks the return of one of the actor’s most loved characters and promises a story filled with action, emotions and revenge. While the trailer creates excitement with its visuals and performances, it does not reveal much about the film’s actual storyline.

The trailer opens with a scene in which Shivam is seen hanging from a pole in heavy rain with a metal rod pierced through his chest. Soon after, Shabana Azmi, who plays the antagonist, makes an entry as Nafisa and says, "Kitni haseen shakal hai, maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhein? (What a beautiful face you have, are you eager to meet death?)"

The promo then takes viewers through a series of intense action scenes, emotional moments and confrontations. Emraan Hashmi returns as an older and more broken Shivam, who is still carrying the pain of losing Aaliyah, played by Shriya Saran in the first film. This time, he appears to be on a mission driven by revenge and redemption.

One of the trailer’s most interesting moments shows Shivam being treated by a group of monks after suffering serious injuries. He is later seen walking alongside them before the trailer shifts back to action sequences. However, despite showing several important moments, the trailer keeps the main plot under wraps.