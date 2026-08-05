Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Takes Home Trophy And Rs 1 Crore
Social media influencer Shreya Kalra won Lock Upp Season 2, defeating Shivangi Joshi to lift the trophy and take home Rs 1 crore prize money.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Social media influencer Shreya Kalra has emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. She lifted the winner’s trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore during the grand finale held on August 5. Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan announced her name as the winner, while actor Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up.
The finale featured five contestants: Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shinde. After weeks of tough competition, the title came down to Shreya and Shivangi. When the winners were announced, Shreya hugged Shilpa Shinde before receiving the trophy from the hosts.
Shreya was one of the most talked-about contestants throughout the season. She grabbed attention with her outspoken nature, fearless attitude, and strong gameplay. She often got into arguments with fellow contestants, including Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola, but managed to stay in the spotlight from the beginning until the finale.
As the game progressed, Shreya also showed smart strategy inside the house. She made important decisions at crucial stages and used her special advantage to protect herself from elimination. Her gameplay divided opinions, but it helped her reach the final and eventually win the show.
The final voting also went in Shreya’s favour. The "Janta Ki Jury" gave her 18 votes, while Shivangi received five. Overall, Shreya secured 23 votes compared to Shivangi’s 16, sealing her victory.
Yogesh Rawat finished as the second runner-up. His journey was remarkable as he re-entered the competition through a wild card entry after being eliminated earlier. Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde also made it to the top five after putting up strong performances throughout the season.
Ahead of the grand finale, actor Harshad Chopda was eliminated after choosing to make Shivangi Joshi the show’s first finalist. Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.