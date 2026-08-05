ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Takes Home Trophy And Rs 1 Crore

Hyderabad: Social media influencer Shreya Kalra has emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2. She lifted the winner’s trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 1 crore during the grand finale held on August 5. Hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan announced her name as the winner, while actor Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up.

The finale featured five contestants: Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor, and Shilpa Shinde. After weeks of tough competition, the title came down to Shreya and Shivangi. When the winners were announced, Shreya hugged Shilpa Shinde before receiving the trophy from the hosts.

Shreya was one of the most talked-about contestants throughout the season. She grabbed attention with her outspoken nature, fearless attitude, and strong gameplay. She often got into arguments with fellow contestants, including Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola, but managed to stay in the spotlight from the beginning until the finale.