ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Release Date Locked: With English Trailer, Makers Confirm When Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Starrer Will Hit Big Screens

Right from the word go, Ramayana release was locked for Diwali 2026. Sticking to the release plan, the makers are all set for worldwide release of the film on November 6. The announcement came with the release of the Ramayana's English trailer.

Hyderabad: After releasing trailer of the much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, the makers have now locked release date for Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer mythological drama. Sony Pictures Entertainment, who acquired international distribution rights for Ramayana, announced release date for the film via social media. The distributors confirmed that the film will arrive on Dhanteras which marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities.

In India, Ramayana will enjoy solo release with no big-ticket films scheduled to arrive during November 2026. The nearest tentpole release is Shah Rukh Khan's King which arrives in December. However, internationally, Ramayana will lock horns with Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero which is also scheduled to hit big screens on November 6.

While Ramayana is India's biggest mythological epic, Godzilla Minus Zero is Japan's massive monster franchise. The set of audience both films are targeting could be different. However, what will make the release clash intense is that the Ramayana and Godzilla, both will eye for IMAX screens and other premium platforms. Both projects are filmed for IMAX. With Sony Pictures having one of the world's largest theatrical distribution networks, Ramayana can undoubtedly enjoy wider releases and better screen allocation in the international circuits. Now it is to be seen what plans Toho Co., Ltd, distributor for Godzilla comes up with to secure IMAX and premium platforms for Godzilla Minus Zero, which is the 39th film in the popular creature franchise.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore. Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. The ensemble also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi, Indira Krishnan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohit Raina, Adinath Kothare and Kunal Kapoor. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is a two-part mythological epic. Following the first installment, Ramayana: Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. Filming on second installment is already 50% complete.