ETV Bharat / entertainment

Makkal Kaavalan First Look: Standing Tall In Khaki, Manikandan's Cop Look Leaves Fans Impressed

Hyderabad: The makers of Makkal Kaavalan have officially unveiled the first look of the upcoming Tamil film on Wednesday, August 5. The first look introduces actor Manikandan in a never-seen-before avatar as a police officer.

Production house Applause Entertainment shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "One badge. One man. One battle against power. Here’s the First Look of #MakkalKaavalan." The first look has already grabbed the attention of fans and film lovers, who are eager to see Manikandan in this powerful new role. A fan wrote, "Maniiiiii super maniiiiiii." Others filled the comment sections with fire emojis.

The poster features Manikandan in the silhouette of a police officer wearing his uniform and cap. His face is partly hidden, giving the image a serious and mysterious feel. Smoke fills the background, while flames and a crowd can be seen in the distance. The poster also carries the line, "Heroes are not born. They are made."