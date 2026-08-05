Makkal Kaavalan First Look: Standing Tall In Khaki, Manikandan's Cop Look Leaves Fans Impressed
The first look of Makkal Kaavalan introduces Manikandan as a police officer in an intense avatar, raising excitement for the upcoming socio-political drama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Makkal Kaavalan have officially unveiled the first look of the upcoming Tamil film on Wednesday, August 5. The first look introduces actor Manikandan in a never-seen-before avatar as a police officer.
Production house Applause Entertainment shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "One badge. One man. One battle against power. Here’s the First Look of #MakkalKaavalan." The first look has already grabbed the attention of fans and film lovers, who are eager to see Manikandan in this powerful new role. A fan wrote, "Maniiiiii super maniiiiiii." Others filled the comment sections with fire emojis.
The poster features Manikandan in the silhouette of a police officer wearing his uniform and cap. His face is partly hidden, giving the image a serious and mysterious feel. Smoke fills the background, while flames and a crowd can be seen in the distance. The poster also carries the line, "Heroes are not born. They are made."
Makkal Kaavalan marks a major change in Manikandan’s career. The actor, who is widely loved for playing relatable middle-class characters, will be seen as a cop for the first time. The film is expected to be an intense socio-political drama that explores important social issues instead of being a regular commercial action film.
The film is directed by debutant Santhosh Kumar, who previously worked as an assistant to filmmaker Pa Ranjith. It is presented by Birla Studios and Pa Ranjith, and jointly produced by Neelam Studios and Birla Studios. The project also marks the production debut of Ananya Birla and Aditi Anand under Birla Studios.
Actress Divya Sripada will play the female lead, making her Tamil cinema debut. The supporting cast includes Vagai Chandrasekhar, Sabumon Abdusamad and Vijai Murugan. Music for the film has been composed by Nivas K Prasanna.
Although the makers are yet to reveal the story, the first look suggests that Makkal Kaavalan will be a hard-hitting drama centred on power, justice and social issues. With Manikandan stepping into a completely different role, the film has already created strong buzz on social media and raised expectations among fans.