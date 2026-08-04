ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Lightning Is Emerging As One Of India's Biggest Monsoon Threats

Lightning streaks across the sky over the Himalayan mountains during a spell of inclement weather, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on June 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues fresh thunderstorm and lightning warnings for several parts of the country amid an active monsoon spell, experts say lightning is emerging as one of India's fastest-growing weather hazards, driven by climate change and rising temperatures.

According to the latest “Lightning Resilience in India” report of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), lightning occurrences in the country increased by 57 per cent between 2019 and 2024. However, despite the sharp rise in lightning events, fatalities have declined by over 22 per cent, reflecting improvements in forecasting, early warning systems and awareness campaigns.

India, however, continues to record more than 2,000 lightning-related deaths every year. Official data also show that over 49,000 people lost their lives to lightning between 2000 and 2021, making it one of the deadliest weather-related hazards in the country. Farmers and outdoor workers account for a majority of the victims, with most fatalities occurring during the southwest monsoon.

The concern becomes particularly significant in August, which records the highest number of lightning-related fatalities as monsoon activity intensifies and millions of people continue working outdoors.

The current monsoon season has already highlighted the risk. In the past week alone, several people have died in lightning strikes across states, including Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, while IMD has continued issuing lightning and thunderstorm alerts for several parts of north, central and eastern India.

Experts attribute the rising frequency of lightning to climate change and increasing atmospheric instability.

Soumya Dutta, former advisory board member of the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) and trustee of MAUSAM, told ETV Bharat, "Global heating and resultant climate change has increased the lightning incidents in India, but most notably in Eastern India. Globally also there's an increase, but not evenly spread.”

According to him, lightning develops mostly inside tall cumulonimbus clouds that form thunderstorms. Warm, moist air rises rapidly. Water droplets, ice crystals and hail collide inside the cloud. These collisions separate electric charges. Positive charges accumulate near the cloud top while negative charges gather lower down. When the electric field becomes strong enough, it breaks the air insulation, leading to lightning discharge either between cloud and ground or within clouds.