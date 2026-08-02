Five Women Killed, Four Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand
All the victims were struck by lightning while they were sowing paddy in the field.
By PTI
Published : August 2, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Ramgarh/Godda: Five women were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Ramgarh and Godda districts on Sunday, police said.
Of the five fatalities, three were reported from Patratu Block of Ramgarh, and two from Maheshpur-Rampur village in Basantrai Block of Godda district, officers said. All the victims were struck by lightning while they were sowing paddy in the fields, they said.
“Three women were killed in lightning strikes in two villages of Ramgarh. They were identified as Rekha Devi (45) and Roshni Kumari (21), both from Sakul village, and Sushanti Devi (34), a resident of Palani village,” Patratu Police Station officer-in-charge Shivlal Kumar Gupta told PTI.
The victims’ bodies were sent to the Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The two injured in the district have been identified as Sunita Devi (27) and Kanchan Kumar (17), he said.
“Two women have been killed after being struck by lightning in South Bahiyar area near Derma crossing in Godda. The victims were identified as Kiran Devi (50) from Rampur village and Anita Devi (52) of Jahajkitta village,” Basantrai Police Station officer in-charge Ramdev Verma said. One of the two injured in Godda has been identified as Rekha Devi, a relative of Kiran Devi, while the identification of the other is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Godda Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations, he said.
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