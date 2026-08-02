ETV Bharat / state

Five Women Killed, Four Injured In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand

Ramgarh/Godda: Five women were killed and four others injured in lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Ramgarh and Godda districts on Sunday, police said.

Of the five fatalities, three were reported from Patratu Block of Ramgarh, and two from Maheshpur-Rampur village in Basantrai Block of Godda district, officers said. All the victims were struck by lightning while they were sowing paddy in the fields, they said.

“Three women were killed in lightning strikes in two villages of Ramgarh. They were identified as Rekha Devi (45) and Roshni Kumari (21), both from Sakul village, and Sushanti Devi (34), a resident of Palani village,” Patratu Police Station officer-in-charge Shivlal Kumar Gupta told PTI.