ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 5 Injured In Lightning Strikes Amid Heavy Rain In Chhattisgarh's MCB District

MCB: Three people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries after lightning struck at different locations in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Tuesday amid continuous rainfall.

Dr Manish, Block Medical Officer (BMO) at the Khadgawan Community Health Centre, said two people died on the spot after lightning struck in Shivpur village under Khadgawan block. Another person lost his life after being struck by lightning in Mangora Gram Panchayat.

A total of eight people were struck by lightning in the two incidents. While three died, five others suffered injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the Khadgawan Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said all five injured are now out of danger.

After receiving information about the incident, Khadgawan police reached the spot, completed the inquest proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further legal action is underway.