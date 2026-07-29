Three Killed, 5 Injured In Lightning Strikes Amid Heavy Rain In Chhattisgarh's MCB District
Lightning strikes during continuous rain killed three people and injured five others in Chhattisgarh's Khadgawan block, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
MCB: Three people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries after lightning struck at different locations in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Tuesday amid continuous rainfall.
Dr Manish, Block Medical Officer (BMO) at the Khadgawan Community Health Centre, said two people died on the spot after lightning struck in Shivpur village under Khadgawan block. Another person lost his life after being struck by lightning in Mangora Gram Panchayat.
A total of eight people were struck by lightning in the two incidents. While three died, five others suffered injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the Khadgawan Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said all five injured are now out of danger.
After receiving information about the incident, Khadgawan police reached the spot, completed the inquest proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further legal action is underway.
The deaths have left the victims' families devastated, with a pall of gloom descending over the villages and nearby areas. Residents have urged people to remain indoors during spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms and to stay away from open fields, trees and elevated places when lightning strikes.
Recent Lightning Incidents In Chhattisgarh
- July 25, 2026: Three people were killed after lightning struck villagers transplanting paddy in the Chhuri area of Korba district.
- July 25, 2026: Seven women transplanting paddy in a field suffered burn injuries after being struck by lightning during heavy rain in Baikunthpur.
- July 20, 2026: Lightning struck four friends visiting the popular religious and eco-tourism destination Deshdekha in Jashpur Nagar. One youth died while three others suffered burn injuries after lightning struck as they were taking photographs.
Lightning Safety Precautions
- Authorities have advised people to follow these safety measures during thunderstorms:
- Move to a safe shelter immediately if you are outdoors.
- Avoid standing under tall trees or mobile towers.
- Do not use metal umbrellas.
- Avoid using electronic devices such as mobile phones and FM radios outdoors during thunderstorms.
- Farmers, labourers and cattle herders should leave fields immediately and move to a safe location on dry ground.
- Unplug televisions, computers, air conditioners and kitchen appliances before a storm arrives.
- Do not use corded telephones during thunderstorms. Wireless devices, laptops and mobile phones are safe to use as long as they are not connected to wall chargers.
- Stay in the middle of a room indoors and avoid windows, balconies, verandas, exterior doors and reinforced concrete walls or floors containing metal rods.
- Do not leave pets or livestock tied outdoors or in open shelters.
- Avoid taking shelter under isolated or tall trees, which are among the most common lightning targets.
- Get out of swimming pools, lakes, rivers and beaches immediately, as water can conduct electricity over long distances.
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