ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed After Lightning Strikes Farmers Working In Paddy Field In Chhattisgarh’s Korba

Korba: Three villagers were killed after lightning struck a group transplanting paddy in a field in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Salora Bakra Bazar in the Chhuri area, where around 25 to 30 villagers were engaged in paddy transplantation following recent rainfall in the district.

According to local residents, lightning struck the field during the work, critically injuring three people. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The bodies will be handed over to the families after completion of legal formalities, Katghora police station in-charge M.B Patel said.

The police station in-charge said that further legal action will be taken as per law. Residents said the weather had been clear when the work began but changed suddenly, with thunderstorms and lightning preceding the strike. They added that the lightning hit the field embankment, which may have prevented a higher casualty toll.