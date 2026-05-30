ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Medical Colleges Lack Advanced Fungal Diagnostics, Study Finds

New Delhi: A recent study has revealed significant gaps in fungal disease diagnostic infrastructure across Odisha's medical colleges, highlighting the state's limited preparedness to tackle life-threatening fungal infections despite India's rapidly rising disease burden.

The study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Microbiology, assessed microbiology laboratories in all 21 medical colleges in Odisha in September 2024 and compared the findings with broader Indian and Asian diagnostic benchmarks. Researchers found that while 90.5 per cent of institutions had independent mycology laboratory sections, none had full-time dedicated mycology faculty or technical staff, a critical shortfall in a field that requires specialised expertise.

The findings come amid growing global concern over fungal diseases, which are increasingly being recognised as a major public health challenge. Worldwide, invasive fungal infections are estimated to cause nearly 6.5 million cases and about 3.8 million deaths every year. India alone accounts for an estimated 57 million cases of serious fungal infections annually, caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus, Mucorales, and Cryptococcus species.

Researchers said Odisha's predominantly rural and tribal population, coupled with uneven healthcare access, makes timely diagnosis and treatment particularly challenging.

Gaps In Diagnostic Capacity

Speaking to ETV Bharat, lead researcher Vinay Kumar Hallur said the survey highlighted important opportunities to strengthen mycology diagnostic services across the state.

"Our survey highlighted important opportunities to strengthen mycology diagnostic services across Odisha. We found that 57.1 per cent of institutions currently rely on part-time staff for mycology samples, and most centres process fewer than 50 fungal samples per week, which likely reflects under-recognition of fungal disease rather than the absence of need. Basic microscopy was available in 85.7 per cent of laboratories and fungal culture in 66.7 per cent, which is a good foundation to build upon," he said.

However, Hallur noted that advanced technologies such as MALDI-TOF, molecular sequencing and RT-PCR, available in only 19 per cent of centres, remain out of reach for most institutions.

"Bridging these gaps with targeted investment in training and infrastructure would significantly improve patient outcomes and prepare the state for emerging fungal threats," he said.

Although basic microscopy facilities were available in 85.7 per cent of laboratories in Odisha and fungal culture services in 66.7 per cent, advanced diagnostic technologies remained largely absent. None of the medical colleges had access to MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry, fungal sequencing facilities or advanced molecular diagnostic platforms.

The study found that several important fungal diagnostic tests are almost nonexistent across Odisha. None of the surveyed institutions offered beta-D-glucan testing, Histoplasma antigen testing or therapeutic drug monitoring facilities.

Only two medical colleges conducted galactomannan testing, considered essential for diagnosing invasive aspergillosis, while cryptococcal antigen testing was available in just three centres.