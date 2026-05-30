World No Tobacco Day 2026: Exploring The Impact Of Smoking On Bone Health
Tobacco damage extends beyond the lungs and the heart. It undermines the body's structural system, orthopaedic specialist Dr. Rakesh Rajput tells ETV Bharat.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Most people link smoking to lung disease, heart attacks and cancer. Few realise how much damage tobacco does to the bones. Smoking steadily weakens bones, raising osteoporosis risk, causing joint damage, slowing injury healing and creating surgical problems. The damage is not visible initially. “Many smokers don't understand the extent of the damage, not until a fracture presents itself or pain and stiffness become issues they can't manage,” says Dr. Rakesh Rajput, HOD – Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.
Bones rebuild themselves constantly. This rebuilding needs good blood flow, proper calcium absorption and active bone forming cells to make new bone tissue. Smoking disrupts all three processes. Dr. Rajput informs that nicotine shrinks blood vessels, starving bones of oxygen and nutrients needed to maintain strength. “Tobacco chemicals weaken osteoblasts, the cells that build bone; the result to which is measurable bone loss that compounds over years,” he adds.
Research shows smokers have 5-10% lower bone density than non-smokers, making osteoporosis more likely as they age. Smoking raises hip fracture risk by 30-40%, especially in older people. In orthopaedic clinics, smokers in their late 40s and early 50s show bone weakness and degenerative changes, normally seen in much older patients, demonstrating how smoking accelerates skeletal ageing. Dr. Rajput says that smoking also disrupts hormones that protect and maintain bones. Women smokers have lower oestrogen levels and reach menopause earlier, both accelerating bone loss. Male smokers lose testosterone sooner, weakening muscles and skeletal support systems. This leads to chronic back pain, progressive joint deterioration and decline in mobility that worsens steadily.
Furthermore, fracture healing takes much longer in smokers. Healing requires strong blood circulation and tissue regeneration, both limited by smoking. Studies show smokers take roughly twice as long to heal from fractures. They experience more infections, implant failures and slow wound closure after surgery. Post-operative complications become far more common as well. Robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgery offers precision, less tissue damage and reduced bleeding. These tools help smokers recover better, though they cannot undo the biological damage smoking creates in the body’s natural healing mechanisms.
The encouraging news is that bone health improves quickly after quitting smoking, orthopaedic specialist Dr. Rajput tells us. Four to six weeks without cigarettes boosts circulation and the body's healing ability before surgery. Adding proper nutrition, regular exercise and early medical attention, quitting smoking reduces long-term bone and joint problems substantially. Tobacco damage extends beyond lungs and heart. It undermines the body's structural system, affecting movement, independence and daily life quality. Protecting bone health means recognising smoking as a serious musculoskeletal threat, not just a respiratory or cardiovascular concern.
References:
Also read:
- Why Risk Perception Matters For Quitting Cigarettes
- Can A Man's Smoking Habit Trigger Type 2 Diabetes Early In His Children? Science Says Yes
- Smoking May Worsen Chronic Pain Even As Patients Turn To It for Relief, Researchers Warn
- Cutting Down On Smoking Isn’t Enough, Even A Few Cigarettes A Day Can Harm Your Heart