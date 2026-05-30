ETV Bharat / health

World No Tobacco Day 2026: Exploring The Impact Of Smoking On Bone Health

Most people link smoking to lung disease, heart attacks and cancer. Few realise how much damage tobacco does to the bones. Smoking steadily weakens bones, raising osteoporosis risk, causing joint damage, slowing injury healing and creating surgical problems. The damage is not visible initially. “Many smokers don't understand the extent of the damage, not until a fracture presents itself or pain and stiffness become issues they can't manage,” says Dr. Rakesh Rajput, HOD – Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI.

Bones rebuild themselves constantly. This rebuilding needs good blood flow, proper calcium absorption and active bone forming cells to make new bone tissue. Smoking disrupts all three processes. Dr. Rajput informs that nicotine shrinks blood vessels, starving bones of oxygen and nutrients needed to maintain strength. “Tobacco chemicals weaken osteoblasts, the cells that build bone; the result to which is measurable bone loss that compounds over years,” he adds.

Research shows smokers have 5-10% lower bone density than non-smokers, making osteoporosis more likely as they age. Smoking raises hip fracture risk by 30-40%, especially in older people. In orthopaedic clinics, smokers in their late 40s and early 50s show bone weakness and degenerative changes, normally seen in much older patients, demonstrating how smoking accelerates skeletal ageing. Dr. Rajput says that smoking also disrupts hormones that protect and maintain bones. Women smokers have lower oestrogen levels and reach menopause earlier, both accelerating bone loss. Male smokers lose testosterone sooner, weakening muscles and skeletal support systems. This leads to chronic back pain, progressive joint deterioration and decline in mobility that worsens steadily.