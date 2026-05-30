ETV Bharat / health

World MS Day 2026: How ICMR And NIMHANS Are Leading India's Fight Against Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease that is a chronic condition affecting the central nervous system. It occurs when the immune system incorrectly targets the nerves' protective coating, known as myelin.

Nerves function as electric wires that relay messages from the brain to various body parts, while myelin functions as the coating that protects these wires. If the myelin is stripped off, the messages transmitted by the nerves will not reach their intended destinations because the flow of information is impaired or delayed. This results in neurological conditions including weakness, balance issues, visual impairments, and coordination problems.

MS is not among the most common neurological disorders, like headache, stroke, or seizures, but it is certainly not a rare disorder. Although MS is not prevalent in the same numbers in India as compared to other parts of the world, including Canada, which has one of the highest rates of MS anywhere, it still needs due attention.

According to a study cited by the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), nearly 1.8 lakh people in India may be living with MS. There have been no large-scale population-based studies to accurately establish the true incidence and prevalence of MS in India, which is why the National MS Registry is so important.

Recognising the need for India-specific data on multiple sclerosis, the National MS Registry was launched four years ago with funding support from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is being coordinated by AIIMS Delhi.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is also one of the collaborating centres with multiple hospitals across the country. The registry aims to generate India-specific evidence on the epidemiology of MS, treatment access, infrastructure requirements, insurance support, clinical research, and patient advocacy.

“This is a major step towards understanding multiple sclerosis in the Indian context rather than relying solely on Western data. The registry has already led to important publications. We are now developing a dedicated pregnancy registry at NIMHANS to support women with MS in India by helping them plan pregnancies, manage the disease throughout the process, and ensure timely treatment before and after delivery,” said Dr Netravathi M, Professor of Neurology and In-Charge of the Neuroimmunology and Neuroinfections Subspecialty at NIMHANS, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

With over a decade of expertise in CNS demyelinating and autoimmune neurological disorders, she also leads the MS and NMOSD Clinic at NIMHANS.

Excerpts from the interview:

Anubha Jain: What are some early warning signs of MS that people often ignore or misinterpret? There is a common misconception that MS primarily affects mobility in its later stages. How does MS affect everyday life beyond mobility - including vision, fatigue, mental health, and cognitive function?

Dr Netravathi: In most cases, MS first begins with minor symptoms such as numbness, fatigue, vision issues, or muscle weakness, all of which can be easily confused with stress, lack of nutrients, or any other disease, hence delaying diagnosis, allowing MS to develop further without being noticed, thereby causing damage to the brain.

The second issue with MS is late intervention in terms of taking the right treatment on time, meaning that the disease will keep developing and will cause more disability, especially related to movement, balance, coordination, and sometimes cognitive function.

Those are the two factors that contribute to disability resulting from MS, making early diagnosis and timely treatment essential for better long-term outcomes.

Anubha Jain: MS is often called an “invisible disease”. Why does MS remain under-recognised in India despite affecting many people?

Dr Netravathi: MS is no longer as under-recognised as in previous years because of increased awareness about it, along with the availability of MRIs that facilitate early diagnosis. It has become easier for individuals showing neurological symptoms to be investigated on time, including through MRIs. It is still classified as an “invisible disease” because many symptoms, such as fatigue, pain, difficulty in remembering, or issues related to the bladder, do not show themselves externally. Because individuals presenting such symptoms look completely healthy, their condition may be misinterpreted as a consequence of stress, overworking or poor nutrition, which can delay timely recognition and support.

Anubha Jain: Beyond medications, how critical are physiotherapy, occupational therapy, rehabilitation, and assistive care in improving long-term outcomes of MS?