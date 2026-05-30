ETV Bharat / health

Breaking The Silence On Oral Cancer: Why Routine Dental Screenings Are Vital For Tobacco Users

The usage of tobacco in the country through cigarettes, beedis, gutkhas, pan masala, and vapes is extremely common and still presents a serious public health concern. Such items have harmful ingredients like tobacco-specific nitrosamines, benzopyrene, and reactive oxygen species that constantly damage the oral mucosa. The use of tobacco damages gums and tooth structures.

Nicotine contributes to tissue damage because of its role in vasoconstriction, resulting in poor blood flow and decreased healing ability. The effects on tobacco users include the presence of bleeding gums, periodontal problems, gum recession, alveolar bone loss, mobility of teeth, wound healing problems, bad breath, and eventually loss of teeth. Some of the lesser-known early signs of oral problems among tobacco users include the appearance of persistent white or red patches, non-healing ulcerations, mouth thickening, persistent irritation, inability to open the mouth, unexplained bleeding, and alterations in tongue appearance or voice.

In the long run, these conditions may develop into malignancies and even oral squamous cell carcinoma. Oral cancers and other pathologies associated with tobacco consumption can be traced to both smoked and smokeless forms of tobacco products.

The use of tobacco damages gums and tooth structures (ETV Bharat)

Early Detection and Routine Screening

National implementation of preventive oral cancer screenings would greatly aid in reducing late cancer diagnoses within India. With the incorporation of evidence-based screening practices, opening more smoking-cessation clinics, and integrating oral health within primary care, India has all the means at its disposal to transition from late detection to prevention, experts in an interview told ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain.

“Integrating preventive oral screenings into India’s health care system is a clinical need. Oral cancer is frequently accompanied by other potentially harmful conditions like Leukoplakia, Erythroplakia and oral submucosal fibrosis, making it a significant opportunity for early prevention. However, the diagnosis is often done during the advanced stage of cancer, leading to poor survival chances and increased treatment costs. The opportunistic approach alone is not enough. It would help to have a referral centre based on a hub and spoke model with the proper education of front-line health workers,” said Dr. Naganandini S, Consultant, SHOBHA trust & Course director of Sammprada Academy of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.

Why Awareness and Monitoring Matter

“In India, where smokeless tobacco consumption is common, awareness becomes all the more crucial in semi-urban and rural populations that suffer from delayed cancer detection. Follow-up becomes necessary in such situations," said orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh. “Dentists, who may be the first clinical contact point for such patients, play an important role in identifying early soft tissue changes during routine visits,” noted Dr Radhika Ramaswamy, Consultant, Oral Surgery, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

As diagnostics become more advanced with improved diagnostic tools and more emphasis is placed on preventative dentistry, dental exams will increasingly play an important role in combating the adverse effects associated with the use of tobacco products.

Dr Ramaswamy said that the responsibilities of a dentist do not limit themselves to screening only. Most oral malignancies have no symptoms at all and are hence overlooked for many months. “All that is required is a mere visual inspection of suspicious lesions at high-risk sites such as the lateral border of the tongue, the floor of the mouth, buccal mucosa, soft palate, and regions behind the wisdom teeth. Dentists often look for red or white spots, open sores that do not heal, thickened tissues, limited mouth opening, changes to the gums, stiffened tissues, unexplained bleeding, and changes to the tissue surface. Conditions like leukoplakia, erythroplakia, oral lichen planus, oral submucous fibrosis, and tobacco pouch keratosis are often diagnosed in screening tests and have a high chance of becoming cancerous,” she added.

The Silent Pre-Malignant Phase

Leukoplakia is typically found as a non-removable greyish-white lesion within the oral cavity. Erythroplakia is usually a bright red, velvety lesion, and this condition is viewed by doctors as one with a greater likelihood of developing into cancer. Mixed lesions remain suspicious, especially those having both colours present, and should be watched very carefully.

Dr Naganandini said, “Unlike the painful cavities and abscesses, tobacco-associated oral disease, as well as early stages of cancer, do not cause pain or other symptoms. The patient can have such lesions in the mouth for months and even years, and not feel anything. In fact, only when there is pain, a person would consult a dentist, while at this stage, cells have been damaged considerably.”