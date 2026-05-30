Breaking The Silence On Oral Cancer: Why Routine Dental Screenings Are Vital For Tobacco Users
On World No Tobacco Day, we explore how preventive oral cancer screenings would greatly aid in reducing late cancer diagnoses within India.
By Anubha Jain
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
The usage of tobacco in the country through cigarettes, beedis, gutkhas, pan masala, and vapes is extremely common and still presents a serious public health concern. Such items have harmful ingredients like tobacco-specific nitrosamines, benzopyrene, and reactive oxygen species that constantly damage the oral mucosa. The use of tobacco damages gums and tooth structures.
Nicotine contributes to tissue damage because of its role in vasoconstriction, resulting in poor blood flow and decreased healing ability. The effects on tobacco users include the presence of bleeding gums, periodontal problems, gum recession, alveolar bone loss, mobility of teeth, wound healing problems, bad breath, and eventually loss of teeth. Some of the lesser-known early signs of oral problems among tobacco users include the appearance of persistent white or red patches, non-healing ulcerations, mouth thickening, persistent irritation, inability to open the mouth, unexplained bleeding, and alterations in tongue appearance or voice.
In the long run, these conditions may develop into malignancies and even oral squamous cell carcinoma. Oral cancers and other pathologies associated with tobacco consumption can be traced to both smoked and smokeless forms of tobacco products.
Early Detection and Routine Screening
National implementation of preventive oral cancer screenings would greatly aid in reducing late cancer diagnoses within India. With the incorporation of evidence-based screening practices, opening more smoking-cessation clinics, and integrating oral health within primary care, India has all the means at its disposal to transition from late detection to prevention, experts in an interview told ETV Bharat’s Anubha Jain.
“Integrating preventive oral screenings into India’s health care system is a clinical need. Oral cancer is frequently accompanied by other potentially harmful conditions like Leukoplakia, Erythroplakia and oral submucosal fibrosis, making it a significant opportunity for early prevention. However, the diagnosis is often done during the advanced stage of cancer, leading to poor survival chances and increased treatment costs. The opportunistic approach alone is not enough. It would help to have a referral centre based on a hub and spoke model with the proper education of front-line health workers,” said Dr. Naganandini S, Consultant, SHOBHA trust & Course director of Sammprada Academy of Health Sciences in Bengaluru.
Why Awareness and Monitoring Matter
“In India, where smokeless tobacco consumption is common, awareness becomes all the more crucial in semi-urban and rural populations that suffer from delayed cancer detection. Follow-up becomes necessary in such situations," said orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh. “Dentists, who may be the first clinical contact point for such patients, play an important role in identifying early soft tissue changes during routine visits,” noted Dr Radhika Ramaswamy, Consultant, Oral Surgery, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.
As diagnostics become more advanced with improved diagnostic tools and more emphasis is placed on preventative dentistry, dental exams will increasingly play an important role in combating the adverse effects associated with the use of tobacco products.
Dr Ramaswamy said that the responsibilities of a dentist do not limit themselves to screening only. Most oral malignancies have no symptoms at all and are hence overlooked for many months. “All that is required is a mere visual inspection of suspicious lesions at high-risk sites such as the lateral border of the tongue, the floor of the mouth, buccal mucosa, soft palate, and regions behind the wisdom teeth. Dentists often look for red or white spots, open sores that do not heal, thickened tissues, limited mouth opening, changes to the gums, stiffened tissues, unexplained bleeding, and changes to the tissue surface. Conditions like leukoplakia, erythroplakia, oral lichen planus, oral submucous fibrosis, and tobacco pouch keratosis are often diagnosed in screening tests and have a high chance of becoming cancerous,” she added.
The Silent Pre-Malignant Phase
Leukoplakia is typically found as a non-removable greyish-white lesion within the oral cavity. Erythroplakia is usually a bright red, velvety lesion, and this condition is viewed by doctors as one with a greater likelihood of developing into cancer. Mixed lesions remain suspicious, especially those having both colours present, and should be watched very carefully.
Dr Naganandini said, “Unlike the painful cavities and abscesses, tobacco-associated oral disease, as well as early stages of cancer, do not cause pain or other symptoms. The patient can have such lesions in the mouth for months and even years, and not feel anything. In fact, only when there is pain, a person would consult a dentist, while at this stage, cells have been damaged considerably.”
Progression To Carcinoma
By the time an oral squamous cell carcinoma begins to cause pain, it has often already ulcerated, deeply infiltrated underlying muscle or bone, or involved regional nerve pathways. Oral submucous fibrosis, strongly associated with areca nut, gutkha, pan masala, and smokeless tobacco use, presents with a burning sensation, intolerance to spicy foods, progressive oral stiffness, and reduced mouth opening due to fibrous band formation. Smokeless tobacco users may also develop tobacco pouch keratosis at habitual placement sites, seen as corrugated grey-white patches due to chronic irritation.
The Prognosis Gap
When oral cancer is caught in the early stages, the five-year survival rate is almost 80-90%, whereas when the cancer is caught in advanced stages, the chances of survival fall drastically to about 20-30%. Once there are symptoms such as pain, the cancer is usually caught at advanced stages, reducing the patient’s survival rate and necessitating radical treatment through surgery and intensive chemo-radiotherapy.
Preventive Steps That Can Stop Disease Progression
Some preventive measures which can help prevent the development of a cancerous lesion include cessation of tobacco use at early stages, elimination of local irritants like pointed teeth and ill-fitting dentures, regular screening, and biopsy where necessary. Those additional minutes one spends examining the mouth may prove to be lifesaving!
The treatment is targeted at identifying and removing the cause of irritation, such as sharp edges of teeth, fractured restorations, poorly fitting dentures, and, most importantly, tobacco cessation. All cases of any suspicious lesions, ulcers not healing, red and white patches must undergo biopsy for final diagnosis and necessary treatment.
Who Needs Frequent Screenings?
Dr. Parekh noted that for people who have used tobacco in the past, preventive oral screening should take place every six months, depending on how long they have used tobacco and how heavy an exposure they've had, whether they had oral lesions, consumed alcohol, their age and overall oral hygiene status. The high-risk population consists of smokers, those using smokeless tobacco, mixed consumers of both tobacco and alcohol, those with previous oral lesions, and lack of access to dental care.
Dr Naganandini added that systematic reviews and clinical studies show that tobacco cessation programmes delivered in dental settings can significantly improve quit rates. Personalised feedback during oral examinations showing patients visible mucosal changes or gum damage has proven far more effective than general warnings. While unassisted quit rates remain as low as 3-5%, structured brief counselling by dentists can raise long-term success rates to 10-15%. More intensive interventions combining behavioural counselling, nicotine replacement therapy and regular follow-ups have reported quit rates of up to 45%, compared to about 20% with standard care.
Technology Improving Early Detection
When asked how advancements in dental diagnostic tools and screening technologies are improving the early detection of tobacco-related oral abnormalities, Dr Parekh said that technologies such as enhanced oral imaging, fluorescence-based screening, digital intraoral scanners, and AI-assisted diagnostic tools are improving the detection of early lesions that may be missed in routine examinations.
“Public education calls for a change in attitude from reactionary treatment to preventative screening,” according to Dr Naganandini. “This means that the dentist is no longer there just to treat the pain associated with one’s teeth, but rather will emphasize preventative screening of oral cancer through regular checkups, encouraging those who chew tobacco to carry out self-examinations on their mouth to look for any signs of continuous patches or ulcers, as well as reinforcing warnings with a message about the advantages of early detection. Integrating basic oral screening into primary healthcare and community outreach, particularly in underserved areas, can also strengthen early identification and timely intervention,” she said.
Dr Parekh noted that increased digitisation is also strengthening documentation and long-term monitoring, with gradual expansion beyond urban centres. The focus, he said, is shifting towards integrating preventive screening into routine dental care to enable earlier and more proactive detection.
Routine Screenings Can Transform India’s Oral Cancer Landscape
Dr Naganandini said that universal access to oral cancer screening could significantly transform India’s oral health landscape. Citing the landmark Trivandrum Oral Cancer Screening Study, which tracked over 190,000 individuals for 15 years, she noted that routine visual screening by trained health workers improved early-stage detection from 23% to 42%. She added that with 302 operational tobacco-cessation clinics under the National Oral Health Programme, India already has the framework needed to strengthen early detection, integrate oral healthcare with cancer prevention, and shift from late diagnosis to prevention.
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