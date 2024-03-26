START 2024: ISRO Announces Space Science Training for Students; Know All Details Here

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation on Tuesday announced an active space science programme, the Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) - 2024.

What is START?

START is an introductory-level online training in space science and technology for the under-graduate and postgraduate students of science and technology. Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START) 2024 programme will be conducted during April-May 2024.

According to the space agency, the programme covers various domains of space science research including Planetary science and exploration, Astronomy and Astrophysics, Heliophysics / Sun-Earth interaction, Atmospheric science, and also research driven by Microgravity platforms arising as part of the new human space programme.

Objectives

The primary objective behind the training programme is to attract youngsters to the fields of space science and technology. The training modules will comprise introductory-level topics on various verticals of space science and technology. In addition to these, there will be sessions on Indian space exploration programmes and research opportunities.

Eligibility Criteria

Post-graduate students and final year undergraduate students of physical sciences (Physics and Chemistry) and technology (e.g. Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Applied Physics, Radiophysics, Optics & Opto-electronics, Instrumentation and other associated subjects) studying in educational institutes/Universities/Colleges within India are eligible to be considered for the training.

How to Apply - For Colleges / Universities / Institutes

The START programme will be conducted through the ISRO E-CLASS platform https://eclass.iirs.gov.in. The educational Institutions/universities/colleges in India need to register their institutes in the website with an attachment of a relevant nomination letter in the prescribed format (Annexure-1) from the Head of the Institute to identify a senior faculty as a coordinator of the ISRO START programme. The coordinator has to provide details of the facilities available at the institute to host the ISRO START.

Last date for online registration of EOI through https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/START. by institutes /colleges /Universities is April 2, 2024. ISRO will evaluate all the registered Institutes and approve them as an ISRO START nodal Centre based on details submitted by them. All the approved nodal centres will get their login credentials for the ISRO E-CLASS Coordinator Management System (CMS).

How to Apply - For Students

The eligible students of the academic institute, who wish to register for the START programme through the nodal centre, need to ensure that your host institute is registered/selected as one of the nodal centres. Once the student registration opens, students of the nodal centre can apply online for the START programme by selecting their host Institute as the nodal centre. Student registration opens on April 8 and ends on April 12, 2024.

Course Fee

According to the space agency, the START programme is offered by ISRO free of cost. There is no registration fee/admission fee.

*Note- All the above mentioned information has been taken from ISRO's Antriksh Jigyasa