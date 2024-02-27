PM Modi Reveals Four Pilots Chosen for Gaganyaan Mission, Presents 'Astronaut Wings'

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Tuesday, handed over the 'Astronaut Wings' to four pilots chosen for Gaganyaan mission who made their first public appearance since the announcement of the project, here at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near here.

A documentary showing the intense training the Gaganyaan has been undergoing and how they were exploiting 'yoga', ahead of India's first first human space flight program.

With ISRO chief S Somanath passing on the 'Astronaut Wings', Modi presented it on Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla, who were present at the dais.

This is the first time ISRO has showcased its astronauts to the world, and to its country, nursing the dreams of 140 crore population.

What Modi Said?

"Last year, India became the first country in the world to have unfurled its flag on the South Pole of the Moon. Today, Shiv Shakti Point is introducing the whole world to the power of India. In the development journey of every country, there come some moments which not only define the present, but also the future of its coming generations! Today is one such moment for India," Modi said, showcasing India's first ever astronauts.

"Our present generation is very fortunate to have earned fame for historical works in 'Jal' (Water), 'Thal' (Land), 'Nabh' (Sky) and 'Antriksh'(Space). Today we all are witnessing a historic journey. Some time ago the country got acquainted with its four Gaganyaan passengers for the first time," he said adding that, "These are not just 4 names and 4 humans, these are 4 forces taking 140 crore aspirations into space. After 40 years, an Indian is going to go to space. But this time time is also ours, countdown is also ours and rocket is also ours"

"I urge the media persons and everyone else associated to be the supporting pillars and not hindrances for the 4 heroes who are set to go into Space. I urge you all not to distract them, and let them work with utmost focus and dedication. It's the beginning of the real story!" Modi harped.

"Support them to the maximum possible extent. Holding Tricolour in space and dreams of 140 crore population should be their only focus, and their only resolve!" He appealed.

Three Space Projects Inaugurated

Modi also inaugurated 3 major space infrastructure projects of ISRO during his visit to the VSSC. The Prime Minister also reviewed ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme during his visit.

Modi, accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, also took a walkthrough of the exhibition of the various ISRO projects showcased at VSSC.

The projects inaugurated by Modi are-- a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at ISRO's propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

These three projects, which will provide world-class technical facilities for the space sector, have been developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,800 crore.

VSSC, the lead centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation, is responsible for the design and development of launch vehicle technology.

The Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC produces controlled uniform airflow over scaled models of rockets and aircraft to evaluate their aerodynamic characteristics and designs. It features a test section size of 1.2 meters and can generate speeds ranging from subsonic to supersonic, up to 4 times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0).

The Mahendragiri unit is a state-of-the-art facility capable of handling large flows of propellants. It stands 51 meters tall and has a flame deflector depth of 30 meters.

The PSLV Integration Facilities at Sriharikota were developed to increase launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP) and include Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track, and associated systems.

These inauguration of these facilities mark significant advancements in India's space exploration capabilities. (with Agency inputs)

