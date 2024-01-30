OpenAI partners Common Sense Media to minimise AI risks for teens

Hyderabad: Facing intense scrutiny and government probes, OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker, announced on Monday that it has partnered with Common Sense Media, an organisation focused on making technology safe and accessible, to help teens and families realise the full potential of artificial intelligence and minimise the risks.

In a press release, the Common Sense Media said that the two organisations will initially collaborate on AI guidelines and education materials for parents, educators and young people, as well as a curation of family-friendly GPTs in the GPT Store based on Common Sense ratings and standards.

"AI offers incredible benefits for families and teens, and our partnership with Common Sense will further strengthen our safety work, ensuring that families and teens can use our tools with confidence," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

"Together, Common Sense and OpenAI will work to make sure that AI has a positive impact on all teens and families," said James P. Steyer, founder and CEO of Common Sense Media. "Our guides and curation will be designed to educate families and educators about safe, responsible use of ChatGPT, so that we can collectively avoid any unintended consequences of this emerging technology."

Altman and Steyer announced the partnership while onstage at the Common Sense Summit for America's Kids and Families.

OpenAI is currently facing pressure from regulators to prove that its GenAI-powered apps, including ChatGPT, are not detrimental to society. The Italian regulator recently notified OpenAI about breaching European data privacy law, giving the ChatGPT developer 30 days to respond to the allegations.