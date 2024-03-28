Amazon Invests Additional $2.75 Billion in AI Startup Anthropic

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 28, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

Updated : 20 hours ago

Etv Bharat

The Seattle-based tech giant Amazon will invest billions more to back Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup, as it looks for a gain in the realm of generative AI.

New York: The Seattle-based tech giant Amazon announced on Wednesday that the company is pouring an additional $2.75 billion into Anthropic, bringing its total investment in the artificial intelligence startup to $4 billion.

Amazon will maintain a minority stake in San Francisco-based Anthropic, poised to be a rival of ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

"Generative AI is poised to be the most transformational technology of our time, and we believe our strategic collaboration with Anthropic will further improve our customers' experiences, and look forward to what's next," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and AI at AWS, Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary.

In September, Amazon announced a $1.25-billion investment in Anthropic, and said that it had plans to spend up to $4-billion. Over the past year, Anthropic, a San Francisco-based startup, closed five different funding deals worth about $7.3 billion.

According to the deal, Anthropic will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its “primary” cloud provider and will use Amazon’s custom chips for the construction, training and deployment of AI models. AWS customers, most of which are businesses, will be able to access models on Amazon’s platform, known as Bedrock.

The two companies are working together to develop foundation models, which are the building blocks of the generative artificial intelligence systems that have captured the world’s attention. Amazon’s investment in Anthropic is the latest in a string of big tech bets on AI startups amid mounting public and business interest. Earlier this month, US antitrust regulators said they are looking into these bets.

Google, for its part, has also invested in Anthropic. In a separate agreement for Google Cloud, Google agreed to invest $500 million in Anthropic in the form of a $2 billion capital infusion, with an additional $1,500 million to be invested in the company over time.

Read More

  1. Apple Event 'WWDC' on June 10: From Generative AI to iOS 18; Here's What to Expect
  2. Zoom Announces AI-Powered Collaboration Platform - Zoom Workplace
  3. Publically Accessible AI May Spread Healthcare Disinformation: British Medical Journal
Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.