Youth Who Cleared UPSC CSE 2023 in First Attempt Found Dead on Yamuna Bank in Uttar Pradesh

Mathura: On a day when the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the civil service examination, the body of a young man who cleared the prestigious examination in his very first attempt was found on the the banks of Yamuna near Chir Ghat under Vrindavan police station area of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, April 16, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Satyam alias Satyaveer Singh, son of Nihal Singh, resident of Shahpur Chainpur under Magorra police station area of Mathura district. In the results of UPSC exam released on Tuesday, deceased Satyam secured 710th rank. Satyam had cleared UPSC in his first attempt. But, as soon as his family members came to know about his dead body being found on the banks of Yamuna, their happiness turned into mourning.

As soon as locals spotted the body on the banks of the river, they informed the local police after which a team of police rushed to the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem and started investigating the entire matter.

Local sources said that the deceased youth had recently returned to Mathura some time ago after completing preparations for the UPSC exam from Delhi.

While police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death, the family members have alleged foul play saying that the young man has been murdered by someone.

Area Officer Sadar Kunwar Akash Singh said that the matter is being investigated and the body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem.